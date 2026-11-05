📣 Downers Grove Sales Roles with Multiple $80K+ Opportunities

Downers Grove has some strong options right now if you like closing deals and building relationships. Here are a couple of solid sales roles with real earning potential.

Employer: T-Mobile

T-Mobile Location: Downers Grove, IL

Type: Full-time

Total target cash pay: $71,700 – $129,500 (includes incentives)

(includes incentives) Base pay range: $43,020 – $77,700

This is a true hunter outside B2B sales role selling wireless solutions to small businesses (1–9 employees). You’ll prospect, cold call, and manage a territory, with access to stock grants, 401(k), bonuses, paid time off, medical/dental/vision, and mobile service discounts.

Employer: Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International Location: Downers Grove, IL 60515

Type: Full-time

Total compensation: $85K – $100K+, no cap on earnings

This role focuses on pre-need planning sales, using company-provided leads (web, mail, in-person seminars) to help families plan ahead. You get training pay, ongoing sales training, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid sick time, and growth opportunities across the U.S. and Canada.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.