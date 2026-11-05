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Downers Grove
📣 Downers Grove Sales Roles with Multiple $80K+ Opportunities
2 days ago
Downers Grove has some strong options right now if you like closing deals and building relationships. Here are a couple of solid sales roles with real earning potential.
Account Executive, Business Sales – Downers Grove
- Employer: T-Mobile
- Location: Downers Grove, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Total target cash pay: $71,700 – $129,500 (includes incentives)
- Base pay range: $43,020 – $77,700
This is a true hunter outside B2B sales role selling wireless solutions to small businesses (1–9 employees). You’ll prospect, cold call, and manage a territory, with access to stock grants, 401(k), bonuses, paid time off, medical/dental/vision, and mobile service discounts.
Outside Sales Advisor
- Employer: Service Corporation International
- Location: Downers Grove, IL 60515
- Type: Full-time
- Total compensation: $85K – $100K+, no cap on earnings
This role focuses on pre-need planning sales, using company-provided leads (web, mail, in-person seminars) to help families plan ahead. You get training pay, ongoing sales training, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid sick time, and growth opportunities across the U.S. and Canada.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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