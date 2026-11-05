🛒 Downers Grove customer service jobs with multiple openings

Downers Grove has a nice mix of front-line retail and entry-level office roles right now. Good options here if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet (or on the phone).

Employer: CBD Kratom

CBD Kratom Location: Downers Grove, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00/hour + monthly bonuses ($75–$275)

Benefits: 50% product discount, free quarterly products, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, flexible scheduling

Help customers choose CBD and kratom products using a consultative, “service first” approach. This is a good fit if you enjoy learning in-depth product knowledge and don’t mind standing, stocking, and sometimes opening/closing the store.

Employer: Novalyft Media

Novalyft Media Location: Downers Grove, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $35,000–$65,000/year

Entry-level path into the commercial insurance world with a formal training program. You’ll learn how to review policies, investigate simple claims, and talk with customers and partners while building a long-term office career.

Employer: ActionLink

ActionLink Location: Downers Grove, IL & nearby stores

Type: Part-time (up to ~20 hrs/week, weekdays only)

Pay: $18.00/hour+ , higher for some technical projects

, higher for some technical projects Benefits: Weekly pay, optional 401(k) with match, mileage/drive-time pay, paid training, PTO accrual

Perfect if you like tech and working on your own. You’ll set up and maintain displays for brands like Microsoft, Samsung, and Bose—no nights or weekends, but you do need a car and must be comfortable lifting and using ladders.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or growth path that works for you.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.