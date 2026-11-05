🏥 Downers Grove Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Local Openings

Downers Grove has a nice mix of medical and dental roles right now, from clinics to retail health. Good options here if you like patient care but want different settings and schedules.

Employer: SCA Health (part of Optum)

SCA Health (part of Optum) Location: Downers Grove, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.38–$36.44/hour

Work in an ambulatory surgery center as a Certified Surgical Technologist, scrubbing in on procedures, handling instruments, and helping turn over rooms. Great fit if you’ve completed a Surgical Tech program and want steady hours, strong benefits, and a team-focused environment.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Downers Grove, IL

Type: Part-time (about 25 hours/week)

Pay: $17.00–$27.00/hour

Application window closes: 01/04/2027

Help fill prescriptions, support the pharmacist, and take care of customers in a busy retail pharmacy. Training is provided, high school diploma is preferred (not required), and this role can be a solid starting point if you want to grow in pharmacy or healthcare.

Employer: Private dental practice

Private dental practice Location: Downers Grove, IL

Type: Part-time (26–32 hours/week)

Pay: $20.00–$25.00/hour

Front-desk role for someone with 1–2+ years of dental office experience. You’ll manage the schedule, handle insurance checks, take payments, and lead quick morning huddles with the team—great if you like organizing, talking with patients, and keeping a practice running smoothly.

Employer: Animal Care Center of Downers Grove (listed via Animal Medical Clinic of Wheaton)

(listed via Animal Medical Clinic of Wheaton) Location: Downers Grove, IL

Type: Part-time or Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$18.00/hour

Hands-on job caring for pets at a small animal hospital—feeding, walking, cleaning kennels, giving meds, and helping the vet team. Good entry point if you love animals and want experience in veterinary healthcare, with benefits available and a flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Good luck, and share this with a friend who’s job hunting nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.