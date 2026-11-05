🎓 Downers Grove Education Jobs: Multiple School & Campus Roles

Downers Grove has some solid education openings right now, from early childhood to college admissions. If you like helping students grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Strive Solutions Location: Downers Grove, IL (elementary school site)

(elementary school site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a before- and after-school program, running day-to-day operations, staff scheduling, and coaching. You’ll handle licensing and safety compliance, manage enrollment and budget, and partner with school leaders and families to build a nurturing, inclusive space for kids’ academic and social-emotional growth.

Employer: Guidepost Montessori

Location: Downers Grove, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a mixed-age Montessori classroom and help little ones build independence and confidence. This role stands out for fully sponsored Montessori training, 75% tuition discount for up to two children, plus health, dental, vision, PTO, and holidays, all in a calm, child-centered setting.

Employer: Midwestern University

Location: Downers Grove, IL

Type: Full-time (on-campus, some evenings/weekends, ~15% travel)

(on-campus, some evenings/weekends, ~15% travel) Salary: Not listed

Be a front-line ambassador for a health-sciences university, advising prospective students, leading tours, reviewing applications, and planning events. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package, 403(b) retirement plan, tuition reimbursement, child care subsidy, and access to an on-site fitness facility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.