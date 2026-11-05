🏗️ Downers Grove Engineering Roles with Multiple Senior Openings

Downers Grove is busy with big industrial and power projects, and local firms are hiring experienced engineers to keep them moving.

Here are several strong architecture & engineering roles open now in Downers Grove, IL:

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Downers Grove, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design HVAC and mechanical systems for commercial and industrial projects using AutoCAD and Revit. This role is great if you have 3+ years of mechanical/HVAC design, like detailed CAD work, and want solid benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with profit-sharing, PTO, and education support).

Employer: Zachry Group

Location: Downers Grove, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$168,940/year (Illinois Equal Pay Act range for this role)

Lead complex power and industrial electrical design projects, from one-lines and three-lines to raceway, lighting, and grounding systems. Best fit for someone with 10+ years of electrical design, strong NEC/IEEE/NEMA knowledge, and an interest in mentoring others while working on large EPC projects; includes medical, dental, vision, life, disability, and 401(k) benefits.

Note: This same role also appears on Indeed; details match, so it’s listed here once.

Employer: Zachry Group (Zachry Engineering Corp)

Location: Downers Grove, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role focused on combined cycle power projects: heat and mass balances, PFDs, P&IDs, hydraulic calculations, and relief system design. Ideal if you have 15+ years in process/mechanical engineering (power, refining, gas processing, or chemical) and want to own key design decisions, support HAZOP/LOPA reviews, and occasionally visit client sites.

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.