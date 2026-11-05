💰 Downers Grove Finance Jobs with Multiple $65K–$140K+ Roles

Downers Grove is busy right now for finance pros, from entry-level analysts to seasoned leaders. If you’re anywhere near the western suburbs and want strong pay plus solid benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: The Inland Real Estate Group of Companies, Inc.

The Inland Real Estate Group of Companies, Inc. Location: Downers Grove, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $67,203–$72,000/year + bonus eligible

Entry-level friendly role (0–1 year experience) on Inland’s Asset Management team. You’ll build models, review budgets, analyze property performance, and support hold/sell decisions across a big real estate portfolio. Great fit if you want to break into commercial real estate finance and grow your skills in Excel, DCF, IRR, and portfolio analysis.

Employer: The Inland Real Estate Group of Companies, Inc.

Location: Downers Grove, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $112,227.79–$143,090.43/year + bonus eligible

Management-level individual contributor role leading accounting and reporting projects across multiple portfolios. You’ll drive process improvements, partner with IT and business teams, support audits, and help roll out new systems and tools. Ideal if you have strong accounting chops and love fixing broken processes and leading cross-functional projects.

Employer: Invesco

Location: Downers Grove, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000–$142,000/year + incentives

Senior-facing role for someone with 10+ years in investment management or research and deep ETF/index knowledge. You’ll be the public “voice” of Invesco’s thematic and specialty ETFs—shaping product positioning, speaking at conferences, supporting sales, and turning macro views into actionable ideas for clients.

Employer: Harmer

Location: Downers Grove, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on senior role owning a set of GL accounts end to end—recons, variance analysis, budgeting support, and audit prep. You’ll also help modernize the close using automation and AI tools, and your insights go straight to senior leadership. Best for someone with 3–6 years in public or corporate accounting who wants more ownership and visibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on team, tech stack, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.