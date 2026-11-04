💰 Downers Grove Accounting Jobs with Multiple Openings

Downers Grove has a nice mix of finance roles right now, from entry-level accounting support to manager-level positions. Good options here if you like numbers and want to stay local.

Employer: Advocate Health Care

Advocate Health Care Location: Downers Grove, IL (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports budgeting, reporting, and monthly financial analysis for a major healthcare system. Good fit if you have 1–2 years in finance or accounting, strong Excel skills, and want exposure to budgeting, forecasting, and presenting results to leadership.

Employer: Trean Corporation

Location: Downers Grove, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead accounting operations for insurance programs and act as the main link between partners, finance, and data teams. Ideal for someone with 3+ years of insurance/reinsurance accounting, advanced Excel, and experience with monthly close, reconciliations, and data feeds.

Employer: CFS (recruiting for a local manufacturer)

Location: Downers Grove, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a growing, family-style manufacturing company handling day-to-day bookkeeping, invoices, checks, and some inventory support. Great if you have AP/AR or general accounting experience and QuickBooks skills and want a smaller, close-knit team.

Employer: Abercrombie & Kent

Location: Downers Grove, IL (hybrid, ~4 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000–$50,000 + bonus eligible

Handle both accounts payable and receivable—invoices, payments, collections, and month-end support—for a well-known travel company. Good match if you have 1–3 years in AP/AR or bookkeeping, solid Excel skills, and want benefits plus a clear salary range.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.