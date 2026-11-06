📅 Free ribbon cutting for Made For You on Nov. 7

📅 Free ribbon cutting for new Dow City business

Come out and help welcome Made For You to the community with a ribbon cutting on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 9:00–9:30 AM CST.

The event is hosted by the Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County and will be held at Made For You, 101 N Franklin Street, Dow City, IA 51528.

It’s free and everyone is welcome, so stop by to show support for this local business and connect with neighbors.