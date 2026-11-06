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Dow City

📅 Free ribbon cutting for Made For You on Nov. 7

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F7TFm_1GoVRL6300

📅 Free ribbon cutting for new Dow City business

Come out and help welcome Made For You to the community with a ribbon cutting on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 9:00–9:30 AM CST.

The event is hosted by the Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County and will be held at Made For You, 101 N Franklin Street, Dow City, IA 51528.

It’s free and everyone is welcome, so stop by to show support for this local business and connect with neighbors.

More Info: Made For You Ribbon Cutting

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