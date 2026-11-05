🏥 Dover, OH Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Healthcare hiring around Dover, Ohio is steady right now, with options from public health to hospice and senior care. If you’re licensed and like helping people, there’s likely a fit here.

Employer: Sincere Hospice Care

Sincere Hospice Care Location: Dover, OH (on-the-road role)

(on-the-road role) Type: Full-time, On-call

Pay: About $70,000 per year

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9 PM–9 AM

You’ll support hospice patients and families overnight, handling symptom checks, care coordination, and clear communication with the care team. Good fit if you’re an RN who’s calm under pressure and comfortable working independently in home or community settings.

Employer: Tuscarawas County Health Department

Location: Dover, OH

Type: Full-time (35 hours/week)

Schedule now (through 3/31/2027): Mon: 8–1 Tue–Thu: 8–6:30

Schedule from 4/1/2027: Mon–Wed: 8–4 Thu: 8–6 Fri: 8–1



This role mixes direct patient care, immunizations, lab work, and front office tasks in a public health setting. Great if you’re a certified MA in Ohio who likes variety, community outreach, and steady daytime hours.

Employer: New Dawn Retirement Community

Location: Dover, OH

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $34.00 per hour

Schedule: Three 12-hour shifts (6:00 PM–6:30 AM), every other weekend & holiday

Three 12-hour shifts (6:00 PM–6:30 AM), every other weekend & holiday Benefits: Health, dental, HSA, life insurance, PTO, referral bonus, attendance bonus

You’ll care for residents in a remodeled retirement community on a consistent night schedule. Strong option if you’re an LPN who likes longer shifts, solid hourly pay, and a mix of full-time or part-time choices.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Dover tend to open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.