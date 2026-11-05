undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Dover, OH Retail Jobs: Multiple AutoZone Roles Hiring Now
Dover’s retail scene is steady, and AutoZone is one of the big names still hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind getting your hands a little dirty, these could be a solid fit.
Part Sales Manager – Part Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Dover, OH
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Step into a leadership role without going full-time. You’ll help run the store, coach the team, watch sales and inventory, and keep customer service at “WOW!” level.
Retail Sales Associate – Full Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Dover, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Frontline role helping customers find the right parts, stocking shelves, and doing simple installs like wipers and batteries. Good fit if you enjoy talking with people and want room to grow in retail.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in that application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.