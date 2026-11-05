🛒 Dover, OH Retail Jobs: Multiple AutoZone Roles Hiring Now

Dover’s retail scene is steady, and AutoZone is one of the big names still hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind getting your hands a little dirty, these could be a solid fit.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Dover, OH

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into a leadership role without going full-time. You’ll help run the store, coach the team, watch sales and inventory, and keep customer service at “WOW!” level.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Dover, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Frontline role helping customers find the right parts, stocking shelves, and doing simple installs like wipers and batteries. Good fit if you enjoy talking with people and want room to grow in retail.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in that application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.