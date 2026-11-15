Dover’s aerospace plants are busy right now, and they’re hiring across several departments. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and solid benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Location: Dover, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.58–$23.92/hr for midnight shift; $25.00–$27.71/hr for 2nd/3rd shift, plus shift premium

for midnight shift; for 2nd/3rd shift, plus shift premium Shifts: Midnight (Sun–Thu 10PM–6:30AM), 2nd (Mon–Fri 2PM–10:30PM), 3rd (Sun night–Fri morning 10PM–6:30AM), training on 1st shift

Work in the foundry deplating, dewaxing, and prepping molds for casting high-tech turbine parts. Good fit if you’re okay with off-shifts and want strong benefits (medical, vision, dental, 401k match, paid holidays, PTO, gym access).

Employer: Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Location: Dover, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.66–$28.31/hr , plus shift premium

, plus shift premium Shifts: Fri–Sun 6AM–6PM, training Mon–Fri 6AM–2PM

Support the rough clean area using saws, water jets, blasting, and cleaning equipment on castings. Great if you want long weekend shifts and weekdays mostly free.

Employer: Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Location: Dover, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.66–$28.31/hr , plus shift premium

, plus shift premium Shifts: Sun night–Thu night 10PM–6AM, training Mon–Fri 6AM–2PM

Overnight utility role in rough clean, handling cutting, blasting, and identity marking to keep parts traceable. Good for night owls who like consistent hours and overtime potential.

Employer: Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Location: Dover, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.66–$28.31/hr , plus shift premium

, plus shift premium Shifts: Fri–Sun 6PM–6AM, training Mon–Fri 6AM–2PM

Utility role in heat treat, supporting multiple hourly jobs (no non-fixtured cutting) and working with hot/cold manufacturing equipment. Ideal if you prefer a compressed weekend schedule and don’t mind night work.

Employer: Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Location: Dover, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.66–$28.31/hr , plus shift premium

, plus shift premium Shifts: Fri–Sun 6PM–6AM, training Mon–Fri 6AM–2PM

Similar to the other rough clean roles, but on weekend nights—lots of hands-on work with saws, blasting, and cleaning castings. Good if you want to stack hours into three nights.

Employer: Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Location: Dover, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.66–$28.31/hr , plus shift premium

, plus shift premium Shifts: Fri–Sun 6AM–6PM, training Mon–Fri 6AM–2PM

Weekend day shift in heat treat, supporting many different production tasks and keeping records and work areas in order. Nice option if you like 12-hour day shifts and having Mon–Thu mostly open.

Employer: Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Location: Dover, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.24–$26.96/hr , plus shift premium

, plus shift premium Shifts: Sun night–Thu night 10:30PM–6:30AM, training Mon–Fri 6:30AM–2:30PM

Helps set up and create wax molds, including wax injection, inspection, x-ray viewing, and detailed measurements. Best for folks with good attention to detail who don’t mind repetitive, precise work.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—these aerospace roles tend to go fast once word gets out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.