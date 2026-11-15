There are some nice free items being offered near Dover right now, especially in Rockaway Township. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick pickup.

Item: Black and grey golf bag

Condition: In good shape, just no longer needed

Location: Rockaway Township, Morris County, New Jersey

Source: trashnothing.com

Simple, classic golf bag that still has life left in it. Great if you’re just getting into golf or need a backup bag. Photos are available on the listing so you can see the style and wear.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Fuzzy pillow, slightly bigger than a basketball

Condition: From a smoke-free home, but not pet-free

Location: Rockaway Township, Morris County, New Jersey

Source: trashnothing.com

Soft, fuzzy pillow that’s a bit larger than a basketball—nice for a cozy chair or kids’ room. If you have allergies, keep in mind there are pets in the home.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Pop-up screen for baseball/softball batting practice

Brand: jugssports.com

Condition: Well-used; has “lived through 15 years of baseball players”

Location: Rockaway Township, Morris County, New Jersey

Source: trashnothing.com

Portable practice net for hitters. It’s an older model that’s seen many seasons, but still useful for backyard or team practice. The open-net photos on the listing are from the newer model on the company’s website, so check the description and pictures to compare.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Free items in the Dover area tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.