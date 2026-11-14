Dover’s industrial side is busy right now. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, there are several solid options hiring locally.

Employer: Howmet Aerospace – Dover Casting

Howmet Aerospace – Location: Dover, NJ

Type: Full-time, Midnight Shift (Sun–Thu, 10PM–6AM)

Pay: $25.66/hr to start, $28.31/hr after 12 months + shift premium

This role supports aerospace casting production using saws, water jets, blasting, and cleaning equipment. Good fit if you’re okay with overnight hours, can lift up to 25 lbs, and want strong benefits (health, vision, dental, 401k match, PTO).

Employer: Howmet Aerospace – Dover Casting

Location: Dover, NJ

Type: Full-time, Weekend Days (Fri–Sun, 6AM–6PM)

Pay: $25.66/hr to start, $28.31/hr after 12 months + shift premium

Work three long day shifts over the weekend in a heat-treat area, helping with cutting, marking, cleaning, and tracking aerospace parts. Great if you want weekdays mostly free and like physical, hands-on work in a manufacturing plant.

Employer: Howmet Aerospace – Dover Casting

Location: Dover, NJ

Type: Full-time, Weekend Nights (Fri–Sun, 6PM–6AM)

Pay: $25.66/hr to start, $28.31/hr after 12 months + shift premium

Similar to the weekend days role but on nights, working with saws, blasting, and alloy verification to support heat-treat operations. Good for night owls who want a three-day schedule and full benefits.

Employer: Unik International

Location: Dover, NJ

Type: Full-time, Day Shift (preferred)

Pay: $16.00–$17.00/hr, ~40 hrs/week

Pick orders, move boxes up to 50 lbs, and help load/unload shipments in a general warehouse setting. Simple, steady warehouse work if you’re a team player and comfortable on your feet.

If one of these fits your schedule and strength level, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.