Dover’s retail scene is busy right now, with new stores opening and auto shops staying packed. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Location: Dover, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead a zone of the sales floor, guide a team, and keep merchandising and customer service on point. Comes with medical, dental, vision after 90 days, 401(k) with match, and 20% discount, plus room to grow into bigger roles.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Dover, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Mix of customer service, sales support, and deliveries for business accounts. You’ll visit local shops, manage orders, and help lead the commercial team, with benefits, discounts, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and growth paths.

Employer: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Location: Dover, NJ

Type: Part-time (store opening phase)

(store opening phase) Salary: Not listed

Help set up a brand-new store—stocking, building displays, and getting everything ready for opening. Includes a $200 bonus after 45 days from grand opening, 20% discount, flexible schedule, and a chance to stay on after opening.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Dover, NJ

Type: Full-time (or part-time possible per description)

Full-time (or part-time possible per description) Pay: About $16.40–$17.75 per hour

Entry-level sales and customer service helping DIY customers with parts, batteries, and wipers. Good fit if you like cars and staying active, with clear sales goals, hands-on work, and a full benefits program for eligible team members.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still apply—retail managers often hire for attitude and train the rest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.