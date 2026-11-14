undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Dover, NJ Retail Hiring Now: Multiple Customer Service Roles
Dover’s retail scene is busy right now, with new stores opening and auto shops staying packed. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these local spots are worth a look.
Zone Team Leader
- Employer: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
- Location: Dover, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a zone of the sales floor, guide a team, and keep merchandising and customer service on point. Comes with medical, dental, vision after 90 days, 401(k) with match, and 20% discount, plus room to grow into bigger roles.
Commercial Specialist
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Dover, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Mix of customer service, sales support, and deliveries for business accounts. You’ll visit local shops, manage orders, and help lead the commercial team, with benefits, discounts, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and growth paths.
New Store Retail Associate
- Employer: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
- Location: Dover, NJ
- Type: Part-time (store opening phase)
- Salary: Not listed
Help set up a brand-new store—stocking, building displays, and getting everything ready for opening. Includes a $200 bonus after 45 days from grand opening, 20% discount, flexible schedule, and a chance to stay on after opening.
Salesperson
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Dover, NJ
- Type: Full-time (or part-time possible per description)
- Pay: About $16.40–$17.75 per hour
Entry-level sales and customer service helping DIY customers with parts, batteries, and wipers. Good fit if you like cars and staying active, with clear sales goals, hands-on work, and a full benefits program for eligible team members.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still apply—retail managers often hire for attitude and train the rest.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.