Dover’s aerospace scene is busy right now, and Howmet Aerospace is hiring engineers to support new jet engine and turbine parts. If you’re into process, product, or NPI work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Location: Dover, NJ (casting facility)

(casting facility) Type: Full-time , primarily 1st shift with some off-shift flexibility

, primarily 1st shift with some off-shift flexibility Salary: $75K – $110K per year (based on experience, education, etc.)

You’ll own process control for new investment-cast turbine airfoils and other aerospace parts—using DOE, stats, NDT, and continuous improvement to boost yield and cut scrap. Good fit if you have a B.S. in Engineering (Metallurgical/Materials preferred) and like hands-on manufacturing, customer interaction, and data-driven problem solving. Comes with a strong benefits package (medical, vision, dental, 401(k) with match, paid holidays/vacation, tuition assistance, and more).

Employer: Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Location: Dover, NJ (casting facility)

(casting facility) Type: Full-time , primarily 1st shift with some off-shift flexibility

, primarily 1st shift with some off-shift flexibility Salary: $75K – $110K per year (based on experience, education, etc.)

This role focuses on the dimensional integrity of castings—tooling design, die and gauge construction, layout packages, and first article approvals for new aerospace components. You’ll quote new work, lead NPI experiments, work closely with suppliers, and drive scrap and cost reduction. Best for someone with a B.S. in Engineering (Mechanical preferred), manufacturing experience, and an interest in tooling, fixtures, and customer-facing engineering.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.