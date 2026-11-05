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🏥 Dover, NJ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Patient-Focused Roles
Dover’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to in-home care. Here are several local roles where you can make a real impact on patients’ lives.
Outpatient Registered Nurse (RN) – Dialysis
- Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
- Location: Dover, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $35.00 – $60.00 per hour
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave
Entry-level dialysis RN role in an outpatient setting, caring for patients with end stage kidney disease. You’ll handle assessments, hemodialysis treatments, meds, and patient education, with clear training, support, and a clinical advancement path.
(LPN) Licensed Practical Nurse – Pediatric Home Health – Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: Care Options for Kids
- Location: Dover, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Bonus: Sign-on bonus opportunity (around $500, restrictions apply)
- Benefits: PTO, flexible schedule, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), weekly pay, CEUs, training, referral bonus
One-on-one pediatric home health nursing with trach/vent and G-tube care, backed by 24/7 clinical support and clear care plans. Great fit if you want stable hours, strong safety protocols, and deep relationships with one child and their family.
Personal Care Assistant / CHHA
- Employer: YourGuardianCaregivers
- Location: Dover, NJ
- Type: Likely part-time/other (in-home care)
- Pay: $18.00 – $21.00 per hour
Hands-on home care role helping clients with bathing, grooming, meals, mobility, light housekeeping, and dementia support. Good option if you’re compassionate, organized, and want to help seniors stay safe and independent at home.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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