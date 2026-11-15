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🐶 Playful Dover Dogs Ready for Adoption and New Adventures
These Dover dogs are hoping to trade shelter life for a cozy couch and a loving family. All are waiting at Pope Memorial Humane Society – Cocheco Valley and are listed as adoptable or available soon.
Sarah (Available Soon)
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream
- Expected size: Large (about 50–60+ lbs when grown)
- Health: Spayed, vaccinated with age-appropriate vaccines, and microchipped
- Adoption fee: $650 (note: listing header shows $600, description states $650)
- Shelter: Pope Memorial Humane Society - Cocheco Valley
- Phone: (603) 749-5322 ext.103
- Availability: Listed as “Available Soon” after 11/18
Sarah is a cream-colored large-breed puppy who will be ready to meet her new family soon. If you’re looking for a young dog to grow up with your family, she could be a great match.
👉 Meet Sarah and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tess (Available Soon)
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Expected size: Large (about 50–60+ lbs when grown)
- Health: Spayed, vaccinated with age-appropriate vaccines, and microchipped
- Adoption fee: $650 (note: listing header shows $600, description states $650)
- Shelter: Pope Memorial Humane Society - Cocheco Valley
- Phone: (603) 749-5322 ext.103
- Availability: Listed as “Available Soon” after 11/18
Tess is a striking black-and-white large-breed puppy who will soon be ready for her forever home. She’ll need a family ready for all the fun (and training) that comes with a growing pup.
👉 Meet Tess and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Todd (Available Soon)
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream/White
- Expected size: Large (about 50–60+ lbs when grown)
- Health: Neutered, vaccinated with age-appropriate vaccines, and microchipped
- Adoption fee: $650 (note: listing header shows $600, description states $650)
- Shelter: Pope Memorial Humane Society - Cocheco Valley
- Phone: (603) 749-5322 ext.103
- Availability: Listed as “Available Soon” after 11/18
Todd is a cream-and-white large-breed puppy who will be ready to go home soon. He’ll do best with adopters ready to guide a big, growing youngster.
👉 Meet Todd and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lenny (Available Soon)
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Expected size: Large (about 50–60+ lbs when grown)
- Health: Neutered, vaccinated with age-appropriate vaccines, and microchipped
- Adoption fee: $650 (note: listing header shows $600, description states $650)
- Shelter: Pope Memorial Humane Society - Cocheco Valley
- Phone: (603) 749-5322 ext.103
- Availability: Listed as “Available Soon” after 11/18
Lenny is a handsome black large-breed puppy who will soon be ready to meet adopters. If you’re prepared for a big dog with lots of puppy energy, keep an eye on his listing.
👉 Meet Lenny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Buffy
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult (about 1 year)
- Gender: Female
- Weight: About 30 lbs
- Color: Black
- Personality (from shelter): Adventurous, smart, friendly, playful, high energy
- Good with dogs? Social with resident dogs; meets with your dogs are encouraged
- Good with cats? History with cats is unknown; would need careful introductions
- Good with kids? Recommended for an adult-only home
- Training needs: Needs structure, more training, and work on crate training; shelter’s Behavior & Training Team is available as a resource
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Pope Memorial Humane Society - Cocheco Valley
- Phone: (603) 749-5322 ext.103
- Meet & greet: Can be met by appointment
Buffy is a young, medium-sized dog with lots of energy and a love of adventure. She’ll thrive with an active adult home that can keep up with her and continue her training.
👉 Meet Buffy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Maeve
- Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult (about 1 year)
- Gender: Female
- Weight: 60.2 lbs
- Color: Black/White
- Personality (from shelter): High energy, classic extrovert, social butterfly, loves to say hello
- Good with dogs? Can meet resident dogs
- Good with cats? Has lived with cats before and may be okay; slow introductions recommended
- Lifestyle needs: Active home ready for adventures and regular exercise
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Pope Memorial Humane Society - Cocheco Valley
- Phone: (603) 749-5322 ext.103
Maeve is a lively Shepherd mix who loves people and staying busy. She’s a great match for someone who enjoys running, hiking, or other outdoor fun and wants a social, outgoing companion.
👉 Meet Maeve and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Dover, NH, please consider visiting Pope Memorial Humane Society - Cocheco Valley or calling (603) 749-5322 ext.103 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their listings with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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