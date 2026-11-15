These Dover dogs are hoping to trade shelter life for a cozy couch and a loving family. All are waiting at Pope Memorial Humane Society – Cocheco Valley and are listed as adoptable or available soon.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream

Cream Expected size: Large (about 50–60+ lbs when grown)

Large (about 50–60+ lbs when grown) Health: Spayed, vaccinated with age-appropriate vaccines, and microchipped

Spayed, vaccinated with age-appropriate vaccines, and microchipped Adoption fee: $650 (note: listing header shows $600, description states $650)

(note: listing header shows $600, description states $650) Shelter: Pope Memorial Humane Society - Cocheco Valley

Phone: (603) 749-5322 ext.103

Availability: Listed as “Available Soon” after 11/18

Sarah is a cream-colored large-breed puppy who will be ready to meet her new family soon. If you’re looking for a young dog to grow up with your family, she could be a great match.

👉 Meet Sarah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Expected size: Large (about 50–60+ lbs when grown)

Large (about 50–60+ lbs when grown) Health: Spayed, vaccinated with age-appropriate vaccines, and microchipped

Spayed, vaccinated with age-appropriate vaccines, and microchipped Adoption fee: $650 (note: listing header shows $600, description states $650)

(note: listing header shows $600, description states $650) Shelter: Pope Memorial Humane Society - Cocheco Valley

Phone: (603) 749-5322 ext.103

Availability: Listed as “Available Soon” after 11/18

Tess is a striking black-and-white large-breed puppy who will soon be ready for her forever home. She’ll need a family ready for all the fun (and training) that comes with a growing pup.

👉 Meet Tess and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/White

Cream/White Expected size: Large (about 50–60+ lbs when grown)

Large (about 50–60+ lbs when grown) Health: Neutered, vaccinated with age-appropriate vaccines, and microchipped

Neutered, vaccinated with age-appropriate vaccines, and microchipped Adoption fee: $650 (note: listing header shows $600, description states $650)

(note: listing header shows $600, description states $650) Shelter: Pope Memorial Humane Society - Cocheco Valley

Phone: (603) 749-5322 ext.103

Availability: Listed as “Available Soon” after 11/18

Todd is a cream-and-white large-breed puppy who will be ready to go home soon. He’ll do best with adopters ready to guide a big, growing youngster.

👉 Meet Todd and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Expected size: Large (about 50–60+ lbs when grown)

Large (about 50–60+ lbs when grown) Health: Neutered, vaccinated with age-appropriate vaccines, and microchipped

Neutered, vaccinated with age-appropriate vaccines, and microchipped Adoption fee: $650 (note: listing header shows $600, description states $650)

(note: listing header shows $600, description states $650) Shelter: Pope Memorial Humane Society - Cocheco Valley

Phone: (603) 749-5322 ext.103

Availability: Listed as “Available Soon” after 11/18

Lenny is a handsome black large-breed puppy who will soon be ready to meet adopters. If you’re prepared for a big dog with lots of puppy energy, keep an eye on his listing.

👉 Meet Lenny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult (about 1 year)

Adult (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Female Weight: About 30 lbs

About 30 lbs Color: Black

Black Personality (from shelter): Adventurous, smart, friendly, playful, high energy

Adventurous, smart, friendly, playful, high energy Good with dogs? Social with resident dogs; meets with your dogs are encouraged

Social with resident dogs; meets with your dogs are encouraged Good with cats? History with cats is unknown; would need careful introductions

History with cats is unknown; would need careful introductions Good with kids? Recommended for an adult-only home

Recommended for an Training needs: Needs structure, more training, and work on crate training; shelter’s Behavior & Training Team is available as a resource

Needs structure, more training, and work on crate training; shelter’s is available as a resource Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Pope Memorial Humane Society - Cocheco Valley

Phone: (603) 749-5322 ext.103

Meet & greet: Can be met by appointment

Buffy is a young, medium-sized dog with lots of energy and a love of adventure. She’ll thrive with an active adult home that can keep up with her and continue her training.

👉 Meet Buffy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Shepherd (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult (about 1 year)

Adult (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Female Weight: 60.2 lbs

60.2 lbs Color: Black/White

Black/White Personality (from shelter): High energy, classic extrovert, social butterfly, loves to say hello

High energy, classic extrovert, social butterfly, loves to say hello Good with dogs? Can meet resident dogs

Can meet resident dogs Good with cats? Has lived with cats before and may be okay ; slow introductions recommended

Has lived with cats before and ; slow introductions recommended Lifestyle needs: Active home ready for adventures and regular exercise

Active home ready for adventures and regular exercise Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Pope Memorial Humane Society - Cocheco Valley

Phone: (603) 749-5322 ext.103

Maeve is a lively Shepherd mix who loves people and staying busy. She’s a great match for someone who enjoys running, hiking, or other outdoor fun and wants a social, outgoing companion.

👉 Meet Maeve and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Dover, NH, please consider visiting Pope Memorial Humane Society - Cocheco Valley or calling (603) 749-5322 ext.103 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their listings with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.