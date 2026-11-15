Dover’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people time, and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Planet Fitness

Location: Dover, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy fitness club while leading a small team and keeping members happy. Good fit if you like coaching others, staying active on your feet, and want solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and free Black Card membership.

Employer: Domino's

Location: Dover, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $48,000–$63,000 per year

Step into a leadership track where you run shifts, manage costs, and lead the crew in a fast-moving pizza shop. This is a strong option if you want clear management experience and like the idea of growing into a store leader.

Employer: Dunkin' (The Salema Group franchise)

Location: Dover, NH

Type: Full-time or part-time

Salary: Up to $16.25/hour + tips (full-time); $12.50–$14.50/hour + tips (part-time)

Join a busy coffee shop team focused on friendly service and flexible schedules. Perks include tips, free shift meals, medical & dental, PTO, tuition help with SNHU Online, and up to a $2,000 graduation bonus for high school students.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—hospitality employers often train the right attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.