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🍽️ Dover, NH Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings
Dover’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people time, and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.
Assistant Manager
Employer: Planet Fitness
Location: Dover, NH
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Help run a busy fitness club while leading a small team and keeping members happy. Good fit if you like coaching others, staying active on your feet, and want solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and free Black Card membership.
Manager in Training ($48,000–$63,000)
Employer: Domino's
Location: Dover, NH
Type: Full-time
Salary: $48,000–$63,000 per year
Step into a leadership track where you run shifts, manage costs, and lead the crew in a fast-moving pizza shop. This is a strong option if you want clear management experience and like the idea of growing into a store leader.
Team Member
Employer: Dunkin' (The Salema Group franchise)
Location: Dover, NH
Type: Full-time or part-time
Salary: Up to $16.25/hour + tips (full-time); $12.50–$14.50/hour + tips (part-time)
Join a busy coffee shop team focused on friendly service and flexible schedules. Perks include tips, free shift meals, medical & dental, PTO, tuition help with SNHU Online, and up to a $2,000 graduation bonus for high school students.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—hospitality employers often train the right attitude.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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