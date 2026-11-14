undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Dover
🏥 Dover, NH Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Strong Pay
12 days ago
Dover’s healthcare scene is busy right now—especially at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital and with travel allied roles. Good mix of bedside nursing, lab, pharmacy, and high-paying travel tech gigs.
New Grad RN – 4 Garrison (Med/Surg, Tele) – Winter Cohort
- Employer: Wentworth-Douglass Hospital
- Location: Dover, NH (onsite, 789 Central Ave)
- Type: Full-time, Nights, 36 hrs/wk
- Salary: $38.71–$53.29/hr
New grad-friendly RN role on a Med/Surg Tele unit with full Mass General Brigham benefits and clear growth paths. Great fit if you want strong support while you build your clinical skills.
Travel Nuclear Medicine Technologist – $2,517/week
- Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Dover, NH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, Days, 40 hrs/wk
- Pay: Approx. $2,517/week
Day-shift Nuc Med travel contract with guaranteed hours and day-one benefits. Good option if you want steady hours plus recruiter support and CE/licensure reimbursement.
Travel Nuclear Medicine Technologist – $4,500/week
- Employer: Anders Group, LLC
- Location: Dover & Manchester, NH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 10-hr Days, 40 hrs/wk
- Pay: Up to $4,500/week
High-paying Nuc Med schedule split between Dover and Manchester cardiac, with premium travel benefits. Ideal if you want top-end pay and don’t mind a multi-site rotation.
Travel Nuclear Cardiology Nuclear Medicine Technologist – $2,679/week
- Employer: Anders Group, LLC
- Location: Dover, NH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 8-hr Days, 40 hrs/wk
- Pay: Approx. $2,679/week
Cardiac-focused Nuc Med travel role with day shifts and full Anders Group benefits. Good match if you want nuclear cardiology experience without nights.
Nuclear Medical Tech – Radiology (13-week Contract)
- Employer: Solomon Page
- Location: Dover, NH
- Type: Contract, 13 weeks, 5x8 Days
- Pay: Est. $2,802 gross/week (incl. ~$1,407 stipend)
Operate nuclear imaging equipment on a daytime schedule with strong travel-style benefits and ESOP participation. Great if you like structured weeks and a solid stipend.
Registered Nurse – Interventional Radiology – 40 hrs
- Employer: Wentworth-Douglass Hospital
- Location: Dover, NH
- Type: Full-time, Days, 40 hrs/wk (Mon–Fri 7:30a–5:30p)
- Salary: $38.71–$67.87/hr + up to $5,000 sign-on
Daytime IR RN role with no nights plus sign-on bonus and system-wide benefits. Nice fit if you want procedural work and more predictable hours.
Phlebotomist – PT 20 hrs/wk, Early Mornings
- Employer: Wentworth-Douglass Hospital
- Location: Dover, NH
- Type: Part-time, 20 hrs/wk, 4am–8am M–F + every 3rd weekend
- Pay: $20.25–$24.40/hr + shift differentials; benefits day one
Great for early birds who want their days free. Entry-level friendly with training, patient contact, and solid hospital benefits.
Medical Laboratory Scientist I – 16 hrs/week
- Employer: Wentworth-Douglass Hospital
- Location: Dover, NH
- Type: Part-time, 16 hrs/wk, every 3rd weekend 2p–10:30p
- Pay: $30.50–$36.63/hr + shift differentials
Bench MLS role with CLIA-regulated testing and weekend-focused schedule. Good if you want to keep your lab skills sharp on a lighter part-time load.
Medical Laboratory Scientist II – FT Nights
- Employer: Wentworth-Douglass Hospital
- Location: Dover, NH
- Type: Full-time, Nights, 40 hrs/wk
- Pay: $30.50–$36.63/hr + night differentials
Advanced MLS position covering full-scope testing on night shift. Ideal if you like autonomy, fewer daytime interruptions, and steady full-time hours.
Phlebotomist I – Outpatient, 24 hrs/wk (Float)
- Employer: Wentworth-Douglass Hospital
- Location: Based in Dover, NH; floats to Portsmouth, Lee, Rochester
- Type: Part-time, 24 hrs/wk, Days
- Pay: $20.25–$24.40/hr; benefits day one
Outpatient float role with daytime hours and variety across several clinics. Good if you like patient interaction and don’t mind driving between sites.
Graduate Nurse – 3 Garrison – Nights
- Employer: Wentworth-Douglass Hospital
- Location: Dover, NH
- Type: Full-time, Nights, 36 hrs/wk
- Salary: $38.71–$53.29/hr
GN role under RN supervision with full bedside responsibilities and strong mentorship. Great stepping stone from school to independent RN practice.
New Graduate RN – 3 Garrison – Nights
- Employer: Wentworth-Douglass Hospital
- Location: Dover, NH
- Type: Full-time, Nights, 36 hrs/wk
- Salary: $38.71–$53.29/hr
Another new grad-friendly RN opening on 3 Garrison with similar scope and pay, giving you more chances to land a night-shift spot.
OR Registered Nurse – 36 hrs, Day Shift
- Employer: Wentworth-Douglass Hospital
- Location: Dover, NH
- Type: Full-time, Days, 36 hrs/wk
- Salary: $38.71–$53.29/hr + $5,000 sign-on
Perioperative RN role in the OR with daytime schedule and sign-on bonus. Strong match if you already have at least 1 year of OR experience.
Clinical Pharmacist – Per Diem
- Employer: Wentworth-Douglass Hospital
- Location: Dover, NH
- Type: Per Diem, Variable/Rotating
- Pay: $60–$73.48/hr
Per diem pharmacist role focused on optimizing drug therapy, safety, and regulatory compliance. Good for experienced PharmDs who want flexibility and premium hourly pay.
Registered Nurse – Days, 40 hrs
- Employer: Wentworth-Douglass Hospital
- Location: Dover, NH
- Type: Full-time, Days, 40 hrs/wk (Mon–Fri 7:30a–5:30p)
- Salary: $38.71–$67.87/hr + up to $5,000 sign-on
Daytime RN role with no nights plus strong pay range and sign-on bonus. Nice if you want a stable weekday schedule and full benefits.
Respiratory Therapist – Pulmonary Function Tech – PT 32 hrs Days
- Employer: Wentworth-Douglass Hospital
- Location: Dover, NH
- Type: Part-time, 32 hrs/wk, Days
- Pay: $28.78–$45.91/hr + $15,000 sign-on
Day-shift RT role focused on pulmonary function and critical respiratory care, with a very strong sign-on bonus. Great if you’re an RRT or RT looking for daytime work and extra income.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh—healthcare roles in Dover tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.