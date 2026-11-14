Dover’s healthcare scene is busy right now—especially at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital and with travel allied roles. Good mix of bedside nursing, lab, pharmacy, and high-paying travel tech gigs.

Employer: Wentworth-Douglass Hospital

Wentworth-Douglass Hospital Location: Dover, NH (onsite, 789 Central Ave)

(onsite, 789 Central Ave) Type: Full-time, Nights, 36 hrs/wk

Salary: $38.71–$53.29/hr

New grad-friendly RN role on a Med/Surg Tele unit with full Mass General Brigham benefits and clear growth paths. Great fit if you want strong support while you build your clinical skills.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing Location: Dover, NH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, Days, 40 hrs/wk

Pay: Approx. $2,517/week

Day-shift Nuc Med travel contract with guaranteed hours and day-one benefits. Good option if you want steady hours plus recruiter support and CE/licensure reimbursement.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Dover & Manchester, NH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 10-hr Days, 40 hrs/wk

Pay: Up to $4,500/week

High-paying Nuc Med schedule split between Dover and Manchester cardiac, with premium travel benefits. Ideal if you want top-end pay and don’t mind a multi-site rotation.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Dover, NH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 8-hr Days, 40 hrs/wk

Pay: Approx. $2,679/week

Cardiac-focused Nuc Med travel role with day shifts and full Anders Group benefits. Good match if you want nuclear cardiology experience without nights.

Employer: Solomon Page

Solomon Page Location: Dover, NH

Type: Contract, 13 weeks, 5x8 Days

Pay: Est. $2,802 gross/week (incl. ~$1,407 stipend)

Operate nuclear imaging equipment on a daytime schedule with strong travel-style benefits and ESOP participation. Great if you like structured weeks and a solid stipend.

Employer: Wentworth-Douglass Hospital

Wentworth-Douglass Hospital Location: Dover, NH

Type: Full-time, Days, 40 hrs/wk (Mon–Fri 7:30a–5:30p)

Salary: $38.71–$67.87/hr + up to $5,000 sign-on

Daytime IR RN role with no nights plus sign-on bonus and system-wide benefits. Nice fit if you want procedural work and more predictable hours.

Employer: Wentworth-Douglass Hospital

Wentworth-Douglass Hospital Location: Dover, NH

Type: Part-time, 20 hrs/wk, 4am–8am M–F + every 3rd weekend

Pay: $20.25–$24.40/hr + shift differentials; benefits day one

Great for early birds who want their days free. Entry-level friendly with training, patient contact, and solid hospital benefits.

Employer: Wentworth-Douglass Hospital

Wentworth-Douglass Hospital Location: Dover, NH

Type: Part-time, 16 hrs/wk, every 3rd weekend 2p–10:30p

Pay: $30.50–$36.63/hr + shift differentials

Bench MLS role with CLIA-regulated testing and weekend-focused schedule. Good if you want to keep your lab skills sharp on a lighter part-time load.

Employer: Wentworth-Douglass Hospital

Wentworth-Douglass Hospital Location: Dover, NH

Type: Full-time, Nights, 40 hrs/wk

Pay: $30.50–$36.63/hr + night differentials

Advanced MLS position covering full-scope testing on night shift. Ideal if you like autonomy, fewer daytime interruptions, and steady full-time hours.

Employer: Wentworth-Douglass Hospital

Wentworth-Douglass Hospital Location: Based in Dover, NH; floats to Portsmouth, Lee, Rochester

Type: Part-time, 24 hrs/wk, Days

Pay: $20.25–$24.40/hr; benefits day one

Outpatient float role with daytime hours and variety across several clinics. Good if you like patient interaction and don’t mind driving between sites.

Employer: Wentworth-Douglass Hospital

Wentworth-Douglass Hospital Location: Dover, NH

Type: Full-time, Nights, 36 hrs/wk

Salary: $38.71–$53.29/hr

GN role under RN supervision with full bedside responsibilities and strong mentorship. Great stepping stone from school to independent RN practice.

Employer: Wentworth-Douglass Hospital

Wentworth-Douglass Hospital Location: Dover, NH

Type: Full-time, Nights, 36 hrs/wk

Salary: $38.71–$53.29/hr

Another new grad-friendly RN opening on 3 Garrison with similar scope and pay, giving you more chances to land a night-shift spot.

Employer: Wentworth-Douglass Hospital

Wentworth-Douglass Hospital Location: Dover, NH

Type: Full-time, Days, 36 hrs/wk

Salary: $38.71–$53.29/hr + $5,000 sign-on

Perioperative RN role in the OR with daytime schedule and sign-on bonus. Strong match if you already have at least 1 year of OR experience.

Employer: Wentworth-Douglass Hospital

Wentworth-Douglass Hospital Location: Dover, NH

Type: Per Diem, Variable/Rotating

Pay: $60–$73.48/hr

Per diem pharmacist role focused on optimizing drug therapy, safety, and regulatory compliance. Good for experienced PharmDs who want flexibility and premium hourly pay.

Employer: Wentworth-Douglass Hospital

Wentworth-Douglass Hospital Location: Dover, NH

Type: Full-time, Days, 40 hrs/wk (Mon–Fri 7:30a–5:30p)

Salary: $38.71–$67.87/hr + up to $5,000 sign-on

Daytime RN role with no nights plus strong pay range and sign-on bonus. Nice if you want a stable weekday schedule and full benefits.

Employer: Wentworth-Douglass Hospital

Wentworth-Douglass Hospital Location: Dover, NH

Type: Part-time, 32 hrs/wk, Days

Pay: $28.78–$45.91/hr + $15,000 sign-on

Day-shift RT role focused on pulmonary function and critical respiratory care, with a very strong sign-on bonus. Great if you’re an RRT or RT looking for daytime work and extra income.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh—healthcare roles in Dover tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.