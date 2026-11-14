Dover’s food scene is busy, and Dunkin’ is hiring. If you like fast-paced work, friendly people, and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Salema Group (Dunkin’ franchise)

The Salema Group (Dunkin’ franchise) Location: Dover, NH

Type: Part-time

Pay: Full-time up to $16.25/hour + tips; Part-time $12.50–$14.50/hour + tips

Work the counter, make coffee and food, and keep the shop clean while being part of a supportive, upbeat team. Flexible schedules, tips, free shift meals, medical & dental, PTO, tuition help, and a graduation bonus for high school students make this a strong option if you want steady work with room to grow.

Employer: The Salema Group (Dunkin’ franchise)

The Salema Group (Dunkin’ franchise) Location: Dover, NH

Type: Full-time (listed as internship category, but 40–50 hrs/week)

Pay: Competitive base pay + monthly bonus (no cap stated)

Lead a busy Dunkin’ store: run the shift, coach the team, handle scheduling, inventory, and costs, and keep guests happy and moving. Comes with bonus potential, 401(k), 100% paid medical & dental for single plans, PTO & sick pay, AFLAC, free meals, and tuition assistance, ideal if you have 1+ year of food service management and want a long-term leadership role.

If something here fits you, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon—good food service jobs in Dover get snapped up fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.