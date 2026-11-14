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📅 Meet Pete the Cat at Children’s Museum on Nov. 14
📅 Meet Pete the Cat at the Children’s Museum Nov. 14
Bring the kids to meet Pete the Cat during Family Literacy Month at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire, 6 Washington Street, Dover, NH 03820 on Saturday, November 14, 2026.
Pete will appear during:
- Morning play session: 9am–noon (Pete at 10am)
- Afternoon play session: 1–4pm (Pete at 2pm)
Museum educators will read Pete the Cat stories while a costumed Pete joins in. Kids can enjoy Pete-themed literacy, math, and creative activities, plus hugs, high-fives, and photos.
This program is included with museum admission and free for Members.
To go, reserve your spots online for the morning or afternoon play session at www.childrens-museum.org.
Questions? Contact Neva Cole, Communications Director through the email link on the museum’s site.
More Info: Books Alive: Pete the Cat - Nov 14, 2026
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