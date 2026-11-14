📅 Meet Pete the Cat at the Children’s Museum Nov. 14

Bring the kids to meet Pete the Cat during Family Literacy Month at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire, 6 Washington Street, Dover, NH 03820 on Saturday, November 14, 2026.

Pete will appear during:

Morning play session: 9am–noon (Pete at 10am )

9am–noon (Pete at ) Afternoon play session: 1–4pm (Pete at 2pm)

Museum educators will read Pete the Cat stories while a costumed Pete joins in. Kids can enjoy Pete-themed literacy, math, and creative activities, plus hugs, high-fives, and photos.

This program is included with museum admission and free for Members.

To go, reserve your spots online for the morning or afternoon play session at www.childrens-museum.org.

Questions? Contact Neva Cole, Communications Director through the email link on the museum’s site.