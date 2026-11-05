🔧 Dover, NH Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Dover’s maintenance scene is busy right now. If you’re handy and like keeping buildings and grounds in top shape, there are a couple of solid full-time options open.

Employer: Lafrance Hospitality (Homewood Suites by Hilton)

Lafrance Hospitality (Homewood Suites by Hilton) Location: Dover, NH – 21 Members Way

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23–$26 per hour

Hotel maintenance role covering building, grounds, pool, and basic electrical/mechanical systems. Monday–Friday schedule with only emergency weekend call-ins, Hilton hotel discounts, solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match), DailyPay, tuition reimbursement, and room to grow.

Employer: Dover Housing Authority

Location: Dover, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$28 per hour

Hands-on role keeping housing authority buildings, grounds, and equipment in good shape, plus snow removal and rotating on-call. Standout perks include a real pension through the NH Retirement System, medical and dental, paid holidays, vacation and sick time, and strong job stability with a clear community mission.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.