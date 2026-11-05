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American Football
Foxcroft vs. Wells in Class C football quarterfinal
5 days ago
The Foxcroft Academy football team will host Wells in the Class C quarterfinals at Oakes Field on Friday, 2026-11-06, with kickoff at 7:00 p.m.. #4 Foxcroft (7-2) will face #5 Wells (6-3), and the game will also be live streamed on YouTube by Eastern Maine Sports.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Foxcroft Academy
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