Foxcroft vs. Wells in Class C football quarterfinal

The Foxcroft Academy football team will host Wells in the Class C quarterfinals at Oakes Field on Friday, 2026-11-06, with kickoff at 7:00 p.m.. #4 Foxcroft (7-2) will face #5 Wells (6-3), and the game will also be live streamed on YouTube by Eastern Maine Sports.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Foxcroft Academy