Dover’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options in home health, behavioral health, and travel roles. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there’s something here for almost every stage of your career.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: Dover, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Provide preventive and therapeutic dental care, from cleanings and perio maintenance to digital X‑rays and oral health education. Great fit if you enjoy patient teaching, strong infection control, and working with a care team in both clinic and community settings.

Employer: Optum / Amedisys

Location: Dover, DE (home health)

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $51,738 – $77,606 annual total cash target pay

Also listed as: $24.87 – $37.31 hourly and $29.85 – $44.77 per visit point

and Work under an RN to provide skilled nursing in patients’ homes—vitals, med checks, teaching, and procedures like Foley changes. Good match if you have 1+ year LPN experience, a DE LPN license, and want field work with mileage and a full benefits package.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Dover, DE & surrounding areas

Type: Full-time, Travel (13-week contract)

Estimated Pay: $1,946 – $2,111 per week (40 hrs/week, days)

(40 hrs/week, days) Home health OT role with a set territory, paid by the hour (not per visit), day shifts, and benefits starting day 1. Ideal if you’re a DE-licensed OT with OASIS and home health experience who wants strong weekly pay plus travel flexibility.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Dover, DE

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment

Estimated Pay: $2,445 per week (36 hrs/week, 12‑hr day shifts)

(36 hrs/week, 12‑hr day shifts) Telemetry travel contract with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and housing options. Great for RNs who like fast-paced cardiac monitoring, weekly pay, and the perks that come with a big travel agency.

Employer: UHS – Dover Behavioral Health System

Location: Dover, DE

Type: Full-time (36 hours/week)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Inpatient psych nursing at a 104-bed acute psychiatric hospital serving teens and adults, with options for overtime and shift flexibility. Welcomes new grads, offers strong benefits, tuition support, and clear paths to charge nurse and leadership roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers list related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.