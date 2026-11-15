Dover’s social services scene is busy right now, with options from hospital leadership to flexible counseling work. If you’re called to help people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: UHS / Dover Behavioral Health System

UHS / Location: Dover, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Social Services team at a 104-bed psychiatric hospital known for high patient satisfaction. This role is ideal if you have an MSW, LCSW, and 3+ years of clinical leadership, and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and tuition/loan support.

Employer: Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA)

Location: Dover, DE

Type: Part-time, temporary (up to 1 year)

Salary: Not listed

Support camp or campus ministry programs and admin work while serving coaches and athletes. Good fit if you want flexible, short-term work and are ready to live out FCA’s Christian Community Statement through daily ministry and church involvement.

Employer: Thriveworks

Location: Dover, DE (hybrid telehealth + in-person)

Type: Full-time, W2

Salary: Up to $108,800, based on license, session volume, and bonuses

Provide therapy to a mix of clients with a hybrid schedule and strong admin support so you can focus on care. Must be an independently licensed LCSW in Delaware, with at least 25 sessions / 30 hours availability weekly, and you’ll get access to health benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, CEU support, and loan repayment assistance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Dover’s social services openings change fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.