Dover’s education job scene is busy right now, with options both in local schools and fully remote roles. If you like helping students learn and grow, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Pearson

Pearson Location: Remote , based in Dover, DE

, based in Type: Listed as FULL_TIME (schedule notes say PART_TIME , 40 hours/week for 12 months )

Listed as (schedule notes say , 40 hours/week for ) Pay: $23.50/hour

Deadline: Applications accepted through November 17, 2026

This role supports teacher certification exams—editing, formatting, and checking test content in item banking systems. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, tech‑savvy, and like behind‑the‑scenes education work from home.

Employer: Soliant

Location: Near Dover, DE (fully remote/virtual K–12 services)

Near (fully K–12 services) Type: Contract , full‑time, 37.5 hours/week

, full‑time, Pay: Not listed

You’ll provide virtual school psych services, lead Child Find evaluations, attend IEP meetings, and write reports for K–12 students. Best for licensed school psychologists who want to work from home while still being deeply involved with students and school teams.

Employer: Pearson

Pearson Location: Remote , based in Dover, DE

, based in Type: FULL_TIME

Pay: $75,000 – $95,000/year , plus eligibility for annual incentive program

, plus eligibility for annual incentive program Deadline: Applications accepted through November 17, 2026

Lead the full lifecycle of certification exams—from blueprinting and item writing to localization and maintenance. Ideal if you have 5+ years in assessment development, enjoy managing projects and SMEs, and want a higher‑level role shaping industry‑recognized credentials.

Employer: Acelero Learning

Location: Kent and Sussex Counties, DE (travel to centers; based near Dover)

(travel to centers; based near Dover) Type: Temporary research/assessment position , full‑time during assessment periods

, full‑time during assessment periods Pay: $35.00/hour

You’ll visit early childhood centers to assess young children’s language, literacy, and math skills, then score and enter data. Great for those with a Bachelor’s+ in early childhood or related fields who like hands‑on work with kids and don’t mind driving between sites.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.