Dover’s retail scene is busy and growing, with national chains and value retailers adding leaders to their teams. If you like fast-paced stores, helping customers, and leading people, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Citi Trends

Citi Trends Location: Dover, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role leads the whole store: sales, staffing, and day-to-day operations. Good fit if you have 3–5 years of store management experience and want to grow with a company that promotes from within and offers benefits like health insurance, paid vacation, and 401(k).

Employer: Citi Trends

Citi Trends Location: Dover, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support store leadership with staffing, customer service, and operations in a busy value retail setting. Great step if you have solid retail leadership experience and want hands-on coaching, training, and a path into full store management.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Location: 515 North Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901

Type: Regular Full-time

Pay: $17–$19 per hour

Lead front-end operations as a Customer Service or Selling Floor Supervisor, acting as Manager on Duty and coaching the team. Comes with growth opportunities, store discount, medical/dental/vision, PTO, paid holidays, and 401(k).

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Location: Dover, DE

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy furniture showroom, balancing sales floor leadership with back-end operations and logistics. Offers strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, generous PTO, 401(k) with match, employee discount, and more) plus clear paths for training and advancement.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.