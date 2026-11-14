Looking for a dog in Dover, DE? These adoptable pups are hoping for a cozy home, a soft bed, and a family to love.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover

Phone: (302) 601-7000

Adoption Fee: No fee for qualifying military veterans (Pets for Veterans: 1 year and older)

About Princess Peach:

Princess Peach loves spending time in the yard with other dogs and has cute, quirky play antics that are fun to watch. She’s hoping to make lots of happy memories with her new family.

For an introduction, the shelter asks that you bring your family and any dogs in the home for a meet and greet.

👉 Meet Princess Peach and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover EAC

Phone: (302) 736-5260 ext. 9

About Zeno:

Zeno is a young pup, and the staff are still getting to know him. A full bio is coming soon, but he’s ready to start meeting potential families now.

👉 Meet Zeno and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with white

Brown/Chocolate with white Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover EAC

Location: Brandywine Valley SPCA Everyday Adoption Center, PetSmart #1097, 1390 South Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901

Brandywine Valley SPCA Everyday Adoption Center, Phone: (302) 736-5260 ext. 9

About Zingo:

Zingo is another sweet puppy the staff are still getting to know. His full bio will be posted soon, but you can visit him at the Everyday Adoption Center inside PetSmart.

👉 Meet Zingo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover EAC

Location: Brandywine Valley SPCA Everyday Adoption Center, PetSmart #1097, 1390 South Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901

Brandywine Valley SPCA Everyday Adoption Center, Phone: (302) 736-5260 ext. 9

About Zergo:

Zergo is a young pup whose personality is still being discovered. If you’re looking to raise a puppy from the start, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet Zergo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover EAC

Location: Brandywine Valley SPCA Everyday Adoption Center, PetSmart #1097, 1390 South Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901

Brandywine Valley SPCA Everyday Adoption Center, Phone: (302) 736-5260 ext. 9

About Zira:

Zira is a black puppy at the Everyday Adoption Center. Staff are still learning her personality, but she’s ready to meet families who want to grow up with a pup.

👉 Meet Zira and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Australian Shepherd mix

German Shepherd Dog / Australian Shepherd mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Weight: About 40 lbs (small for a shepherd mix)

About 40 lbs (small for a shepherd mix) Adoption Fee: $0 (listed as no adoption fee)

(listed as no adoption fee) Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Dover, DE)

About Koda:

Koda is an affectionate, high-energy young dog who loves attention and will happily soak up all the petting you can give. She is house trained and crate trained. Her current family says she is great with children and does well with babies under supervision; if she needs space, she simply gets up and walks away. She has never bitten anyone, but she does resource guard her food and water, so a home that can manage that and set clear boundaries will be important.

Koda may be a good fit for families who already have a younger dog or kids and are ready for an active companion.

👉 Meet Koda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover

Phone: (302) 601-7000

(No detailed bio was provided in the listing, but you can contact the shelter to learn more about Cali’s personality and needs.)

👉 Meet Cali and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Dover, DE, please consider visiting Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover or the Dover EAC at PetSmart, or reaching out to Koda’s private owner. Sharing these pups with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.