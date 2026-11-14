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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Dover
Looking for a dog in Dover, DE? These adoptable pups are hoping for a cozy home, a soft bed, and a family to love.
Princess Peach
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle with white
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover
- Phone: (302) 601-7000
- Adoption Fee: No fee for qualifying military veterans (Pets for Veterans: 1 year and older)
About Princess Peach:
Princess Peach loves spending time in the yard with other dogs and has cute, quirky play antics that are fun to watch. She’s hoping to make lots of happy memories with her new family.
For an introduction, the shelter asks that you bring your family and any dogs in the home for a meet and greet.
👉 Meet Princess Peach and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zeno
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover EAC
- Phone: (302) 736-5260 ext. 9
About Zeno:
Zeno is a young pup, and the staff are still getting to know him. A full bio is coming soon, but he’s ready to start meeting potential families now.
👉 Meet Zeno and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zingo
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with white
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover EAC
- Location: Brandywine Valley SPCA Everyday Adoption Center, PetSmart #1097, 1390 South Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901
- Phone: (302) 736-5260 ext. 9
About Zingo:
Zingo is another sweet puppy the staff are still getting to know. His full bio will be posted soon, but you can visit him at the Everyday Adoption Center inside PetSmart.
👉 Meet Zingo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zergo
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover EAC
- Location: Brandywine Valley SPCA Everyday Adoption Center, PetSmart #1097, 1390 South Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901
- Phone: (302) 736-5260 ext. 9
About Zergo:
Zergo is a young pup whose personality is still being discovered. If you’re looking to raise a puppy from the start, he could be a great match.
👉 Meet Zergo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zira
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover EAC
- Location: Brandywine Valley SPCA Everyday Adoption Center, PetSmart #1097, 1390 South Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901
- Phone: (302) 736-5260 ext. 9
About Zira:
Zira is a black puppy at the Everyday Adoption Center. Staff are still learning her personality, but she’s ready to meet families who want to grow up with a pup.
👉 Meet Zira and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Koda
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Weight: About 40 lbs (small for a shepherd mix)
- Adoption Fee: $0 (listed as no adoption fee)
- Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Dover, DE)
About Koda:
Koda is an affectionate, high-energy young dog who loves attention and will happily soak up all the petting you can give. She is house trained and crate trained. Her current family says she is great with children and does well with babies under supervision; if she needs space, she simply gets up and walks away. She has never bitten anyone, but she does resource guard her food and water, so a home that can manage that and set clear boundaries will be important.
Koda may be a good fit for families who already have a younger dog or kids and are ready for an active companion.
👉 Meet Koda and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cali
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover
- Phone: (302) 601-7000
(No detailed bio was provided in the listing, but you can contact the shelter to learn more about Cali’s personality and needs.)
👉 Meet Cali and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Dover, DE, please consider visiting Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover or the Dover EAC at PetSmart, or reaching out to Koda’s private owner. Sharing these pups with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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