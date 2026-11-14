Dover’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital leadership to flexible telehealth. Here are several solid openings if you work in care, therapy, or behavioral health.

Employer: Kickoff

Kickoff Location: Dover, DE (work from home, US-based)

Salary: $94,000–$140,000/year (W-2, top-of-market hourly rate)

(W-2, top-of-market hourly rate) Type: Full-time W-2 with benefits (1099 option available)

Full-time W-2 with benefits (1099 option available) Fully remote RD role on a telehealth platform that blends nutrition, fitness, and wellness, with clients provided for you and a flexible schedule. Great if you want strong pay, benefits, and no marketing or billing work.

Employer: Bayhealth

Location: Dover, DE

Salary: Competitive base + quality incentives (no exact range listed)

Competitive base + quality incentives (no exact range listed) Type: Full-time

Full-time Hospital-employed urology role with immediate volume, Da Vinci robotics, and a strong referral network, plus sign-on bonus, CME support, and full benefits. Good fit if you want a high-demand practice close to Delaware beaches.

Employer: Bayhealth

Location: Dover, DE

Salary: Competitive base + wRVU + quality incentives (no exact range listed)

Competitive base + wRVU + quality incentives (no exact range listed) Type: Full-time

Full-time Join a busy, established ENT practice with modern scopes, in-office procedures, and strong referral volume. Includes sign-on bonus, 401(k)/403(b) with match, and chances to teach in growing GME programs.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Physician Solutions (physician-owned group)

(physician-owned group) Location: Dover, DE

Salary: $510,000/year guaranteed for 3 years , with $600K–$700K+ potential pre-partnership; $1M+ long-term potential

, with potential pre-partnership; long-term potential Type: Full-time, partnership track

Full-time, partnership track Private cardiology group with clear 3-year partnership track, minimal buy-in, and seven-figure earning potential. Manageable volumes, strong APP support, and a balanced schedule focused on non-invasive work.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care (BAYADA at Bayhealth)

Location: Dover, DE

Salary: $115,440–$124,800 annual earning potential

Type: Full-time

Full-time Home health PT role that’s about 80% direct patient care and 20% quality/QAPI work, ideal if you love the field but also want to shape clinical standards and outcomes. Comes with full benefits, PTO, and mileage reimbursement.

Employer: UHS – Dover Behavioral Health System

Location: Dover, DE

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Type: Full-time, 12-hour shifts (7a–7p or 7p–7a, every other weekend)

Full-time, 12-hour shifts (7a–7p or 7p–7a, every other weekend) Entry-level behavioral health role in a 104-bed psychiatric hospital with strong patient satisfaction scores. Great way to start a mental health career with training, group work, and advancement options.

Employer: UHS – Dover Behavioral Health System

Location: Dover, DE

Salary: Competitive with shift differentials

Competitive with Type: Full-time, nights with every-other-weekend rotation

Full-time, nights with every-other-weekend rotation Behavioral health LPN role with loan forgiveness eligibility (up to $250,000 via STAR LRP), tuition reimbursement, and strong benefits. Good fit if you want psych experience plus career growth across 300+ UHS locations.

Employer: Hear Wright, Inc / HearingLife

Location: Dover, DE

Salary: $85,000–$95,000 base + uncapped commission

Type: Full-time

Full-time Clinic-based audiology role with a national hearing care company, mixing diagnostics, hearing aid fittings, and community outreach. Offers 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, CEU support, and strong work–life balance focus.

Employer: Regional Medical Associates

Location: Dover & Wilmington, DE (travel between offices, travel allowance)

(travel between offices, travel allowance) Salary: Pay negotiable (per unit, hourly, or combo)

Pay negotiable (per unit, hourly, or combo) Type: Part-time, weekdays, flexible within 8:30–5

Part-time, weekdays, flexible within Outpatient musculoskeletal practice where you’ll do therapeutic massage for spine and joint patients as part of a larger rehab and pain team. Good for LMTs/CMTs who like team-based care and don’t mind some travel.

Employer: Veritas Management Group – The Center at Eden Hill

Location: Dover, DE

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Type: Full-time

Full-time Leadership role in an 80-bed, 5-Star Medicare-rated sub-acute rehab facility, combining staff management with infection preventionist duties. Includes tuition reimbursement, early-eligibility medical benefits, and 401(k)/Roth match.

Employer: Synectics Inc.

Location: Dover, DE

Salary: $80,000–$100,000/year + $5,000 sign-on bonus

Type: Full-time, W-2, hybrid/in-person

Full-time, W-2, hybrid/in-person BCBA role with a flexible Monday–Friday schedule, 10–15 client caseload, and focus on home and community-based ABA. Offers PTO, holidays, CEU support, mileage reimbursement, and a collaborative, family-centered approach.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers are growing and often have related roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.