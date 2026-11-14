Dover is seeing some strong leadership roles pop up, especially for folks with big-project and tech-heavy backgrounds. If you’ve led large teams or complex programs, these are worth a look.

Employer: Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Location: Dover, DE (option to work remotely , ~ 35% travel )

(option to , ~ ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $153,040 – $286,950/year plus bonus, stock, and benefits

plus bonus, stock, and benefits Application window: Open until at least November 20, 2026 or until filled

Lead Salesforce-driven commercial process improvements for a global company, owning the roadmap, data quality, and AI-enabled capabilities. This role is ideal if you have 15+ years in commercial or revenue operations and want executive-level impact across strategy, tech, and change management.

Employer: TYLin

Location: Dover, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $153,600 – $210,600/year with competitive benefits

Run major airport terminal design projects from concept through construction support, leading multidisciplinary teams and working with airport owners, airlines, and regulators. Great fit if you have 10+ years in airport terminal projects and want to shape large, complex aviation programs.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility in level, location, or start date once you’re talking to a recruiter.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.