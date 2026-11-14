Kittens are waiting in Dover, DE for someone to love them. All of these little ones are at the same local shelter and hoping for a safe, cozy home soon.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover EAC

Phone: (302) 736-5260 ext.9

Loonette the Clown is a tiny brown baby girl with classic shorthaired good looks. She’s young, so she’ll be ready to grow up with your family and learn the house rules from the start.

👉 Meet Loonette the Clown and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover EAC

Phone: (302) 736-5260 ext.9

Charlie Work is a sleek black kitten boy. If you love classic black cats, this little guy could be your new shadow around the house.

👉 Meet Charlie Work and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover EAC

Phone: (302) 736-5260 ext.9

Cider is a warm orange/red baby girl, perfect for anyone who loves ginger kitties. She’s still little and ready to bond closely with her new people.

👉 Meet Cider and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover EAC

Phone: (302) 736-5260 ext.9

Homey D Clown is a brown/chocolate baby boy with a fun name and a soft coat. He’s the perfect age to settle into a new home and routine.

👉 Meet Homey D Clown and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover EAC

Phone: (302) 736-5260 ext.9

Big Red Car is a striking black and white tuxedo kitten. Her bold markings and baby age make her a fun choice for a family ready for kitten energy.

👉 Meet Big Red Car and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover EAC

Phone: (302) 736-5260 ext.9

Pennywise is another sweet brown/chocolate baby girl. She’s small now, but ready to grow into a loving companion in a patient, caring home.

👉 Meet Pennywise and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Dover, DE, consider visiting Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover EAC to meet these kittens in person. A quick call to (302) 736-5260 ext.9 can help you learn about adoption fees, spay/neuter, vaccines, and next steps.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.