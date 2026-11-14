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🐱 Playful Kittens in Dover Looking for Loving Homes
Kittens are waiting in Dover, DE for someone to love them. All of these little ones are at the same local shelter and hoping for a safe, cozy home soon.
Loonette the Clown
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover EAC
- Phone: (302) 736-5260 ext.9
Loonette the Clown is a tiny brown baby girl with classic shorthaired good looks. She’s young, so she’ll be ready to grow up with your family and learn the house rules from the start.
👉 Meet Loonette the Clown and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Charlie Work
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover EAC
- Phone: (302) 736-5260 ext.9
Charlie Work is a sleek black kitten boy. If you love classic black cats, this little guy could be your new shadow around the house.
👉 Meet Charlie Work and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cider
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly orange/red
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover EAC
- Phone: (302) 736-5260 ext.9
Cider is a warm orange/red baby girl, perfect for anyone who loves ginger kitties. She’s still little and ready to bond closely with her new people.
👉 Meet Cider and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Homey D Clown
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover EAC
- Phone: (302) 736-5260 ext.9
Homey D Clown is a brown/chocolate baby boy with a fun name and a soft coat. He’s the perfect age to settle into a new home and routine.
👉 Meet Homey D Clown and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Big Red Car
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover EAC
- Phone: (302) 736-5260 ext.9
Big Red Car is a striking black and white tuxedo kitten. Her bold markings and baby age make her a fun choice for a family ready for kitten energy.
👉 Meet Big Red Car and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pennywise
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover EAC
- Phone: (302) 736-5260 ext.9
Pennywise is another sweet brown/chocolate baby girl. She’s small now, but ready to grow into a loving companion in a patient, caring home.
👉 Meet Pennywise and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Dover, DE, consider visiting Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover EAC to meet these kittens in person. A quick call to (302) 736-5260 ext.9 can help you learn about adoption fees, spay/neuter, vaccines, and next steps.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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