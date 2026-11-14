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📅 $110K DSBF 2-year-old pacer final set for Nov. 19
📅 DSBF 2-year-old pacers set for $110K final at Bally’s Dover
Some big nights at Bally’s Dover for Delaware Standardbred Breeders’ Fund (DSBF) 2-year-old male pacers:
- Aeneas swept both DSBF preliminary legs, taking his latest win in 1:54.2 and becoming the only colt to go two-for-two.
- Blue Jay’s Watchin shocked the field at $73.20 odds, winning in 1:53.4.
- DM’s Delight went wire-to-wire in 1:57.4 for his second career win.
The top eight point earners move on to the $110,000 series final on Thursday, Nov. 19 at Bally’s Dover: Aeneas, Hawaiian Warfare, He’s Soaring, Blue Jay’s Watchin, DM’s Delight, Bootcamp Baby, See Jack Run, Earl’s Watching.
There will also be a consolation race for the remaining eight in points.
You can stay updated on DSBF and other state news by subscribing to the daily email digest on news.delaware.gov.
More Info: DSBF: Winners earn career best times - State of De...
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