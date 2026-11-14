📅 DSBF 2-year-old pacers set for $110K final at Bally’s Dover

Some big nights at Bally’s Dover for Delaware Standardbred Breeders’ Fund (DSBF) 2-year-old male pacers:

Aeneas swept both DSBF preliminary legs, taking his latest win in 1:54.2 and becoming the only colt to go two-for-two.

swept both DSBF preliminary legs, taking his latest win in and becoming the only colt to go two-for-two. Blue Jay’s Watchin shocked the field at $73.20 odds, winning in 1:53.4 .

shocked the field at odds, winning in . DM’s Delight went wire-to-wire in 1:57.4 for his second career win.

The top eight point earners move on to the $110,000 series final on Thursday, Nov. 19 at Bally’s Dover: Aeneas, Hawaiian Warfare, He’s Soaring, Blue Jay’s Watchin, DM’s Delight, Bootcamp Baby, See Jack Run, Earl’s Watching.

There will also be a consolation race for the remaining eight in points.

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