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Dover
📋 Dover, DE admin jobs with multiple flexible roles
10 days ago
Dover’s admin job scene is steady right now, with options from campus offices to federal and corporate roles. Here are a few solid picks if you’re organized, detail‑oriented, and like keeping things running smoothly.
Unit Program Coordinator (GS-7)
- Employer: US Military Treatment Facilities under DHA (436th Medical Group)
- Location: Dover AFB, Dover, DE
- Type: Full-time, Permanent Federal (GS-7)
- Salary: $55,602 – $72,285 per year
- Application deadline: 11/18/2026 (11:59 PM EST)
This role is the go-to admin hub for the medical group—tracking key programs, handling personnel actions, and managing official records. Good fit if you have strong admin experience, like structure, and want federal benefits and stability.
Unit Clerical
- Employer: Sodexo (Delaware State University)
- Location: Dover, DE
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.51 – $19.08 per hour
Shifts vary, which can work well if you need flexibility around school, family, or another job. You’ll be the front-line admin support—answering phones, handling records, reports, and office supplies—on a busy campus with access to training and benefits (based on eligibility).
Executive Assistant to VP, Service Operations
- Employer: CVS Health / Aetna Service Operations
- Location: Dover, DE (remote but on Eastern Time hours)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay range: $22.59 – $58.85 per hour (plus potential bonus/short-term incentive)
- Application window expected to close: 11/16/2026
High-level EA role supporting a VP in a fast-paced healthcare organization—heavy on calendar and travel management, executive meetings, and confidential projects. Ideal if you’ve supported senior leaders before and are comfortable owning complex schedules and priorities.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists related roles and internal paths you might like even more.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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