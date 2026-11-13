Dover’s admin job scene is steady right now, with options from campus offices to federal and corporate roles. Here are a few solid picks if you’re organized, detail‑oriented, and like keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: US Military Treatment Facilities under DHA (436th Medical Group)

US Military Treatment Facilities under Location: Dover AFB, Dover, DE

Type: Full-time, Permanent Federal (GS-7)

Salary: $55,602 – $72,285 per year

Application deadline: 11/18/2026 (11:59 PM EST)

This role is the go-to admin hub for the medical group—tracking key programs, handling personnel actions, and managing official records. Good fit if you have strong admin experience, like structure, and want federal benefits and stability.

Employer: Sodexo (Delaware State University)

(Delaware State University) Location: Dover, DE

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.51 – $19.08 per hour

Shifts vary, which can work well if you need flexibility around school, family, or another job. You’ll be the front-line admin support—answering phones, handling records, reports, and office supplies—on a busy campus with access to training and benefits (based on eligibility).

Employer: CVS Health / Aetna Service Operations

Location: Dover, DE (remote but on Eastern Time hours)

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $22.59 – $58.85 per hour (plus potential bonus/short-term incentive)

(plus potential bonus/short-term incentive) Application window expected to close: 11/16/2026

High-level EA role supporting a VP in a fast-paced healthcare organization—heavy on calendar and travel management, executive meetings, and confidential projects. Ideal if you’ve supported senior leaders before and are comfortable owning complex schedules and priorities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists related roles and internal paths you might like even more.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.