Dover’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with new spots hiring at all levels. If you like fast-paced work and helping guests feel welcome, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons Location: Dover, DE (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $19.00 per hour

Work in a busy coffee and bake shop, taking orders, running the POS, and preparing food while keeping things clean and friendly. Great fit if you enjoy a fast pace, talking with customers, and want to grow in the food industry (experience is a plus but not required).

Employer: Bally’s Corporation

Location: Dover, DE

Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $18.00 per hour

Help keep hotel rooms spotless and guest-ready, from bathrooms to linens to amenities, while providing friendly service. This union role includes Unite Here representation and offers a 30-day free DART ride pass for new hires plus commute reimbursements through Delaware Commute Solutions.

Employer: Starbucks

Location: Dover / Milford, DE area

Type: Full-time (often 40+ hours/week)

Lead a busy coffeehouse, manage a team, and drive sales while creating a welcoming space for the community. Requires 3+ years retail/customer service management (or 4+ years US military service) and comes with Starbucks’ well-known benefits like medical, dental, paid time off, 401(k) with match, stock programs, and tuition help through ASU Online.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—good hospitality jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.