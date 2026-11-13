Dover has a steady flow of driving and yard jobs right now, from moving trailers to driving kids and pizzas. If you like being on the road (or in the yard) and staying active, these are worth a look.

Employer: Acelero Learning

Acelero Learning Location: Dover, DE (White Oak Center)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.14/hr + comprehensive benefits

Drive children ages 0–5 to and from early learning centers and events. This role is ideal if you have a CDL with P & S endorsements, want steady hours starting Fall 2026, and like the idea of being a caring, familiar face for local families.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Dover, DE

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.55–$21.55/hr

Move trailers around the FedEx yard and help load/unload packages. Good fit if you want physical, active work, have a valid driver’s license, and like shorter shifts with a big-name employer.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Dover, DE

Type: Full-time (flexible hours)

Deliver pizzas around Dover, earn cash daily in tips, and keep a flexible schedule that can work around school or a second job. You’ll need to be 18+, have a valid driver’s license, insured vehicle, and safe driving record.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.