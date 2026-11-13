📅 Clean Water Trust Oversight Committee Meets Dec. 15

The Delaware Clean Water Trust Oversight Committee will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2026 at 9 a.m.

Location: DNREC Building, Secretary's Conference Room

89 Kings Highway, Dover, Delaware

This committee helps coordinate state programs that affect the quality of Delaware’s water. It was created by the Clean Water for Delaware Act (83 Del. Law c. 84) to:

Advise the Governor and General Assembly on clean water issues

and on clean water issues Oversee the Clean Water Trust account

account Publish an annual report and strategic plan for clean water in the state

For more information about the meeting or the committee, contact Greg Pope at greg.pope@delaware.gov or 302-739-9304.