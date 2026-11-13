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Delaware
📅 Dec. 15: Clean Water Trust Oversight Committee Meeting
4 days ago
📅 Clean Water Trust Oversight Committee Meets Dec. 15
The Delaware Clean Water Trust Oversight Committee will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2026 at 9 a.m.
Location: DNREC Building, Secretary's Conference Room
89 Kings Highway, Dover, Delaware
This committee helps coordinate state programs that affect the quality of Delaware’s water. It was created by the Clean Water for Delaware Act (83 Del. Law c. 84) to:
- Advise the Governor and General Assembly on clean water issues
- Oversee the Clean Water Trust account
- Publish an annual report and strategic plan for clean water in the state
For more information about the meeting or the committee, contact Greg Pope at greg.pope@delaware.gov or 302-739-9304.
More Info: https://dnrec.delaware.gov/events/clean-water-trus...
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