🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Dover, DE

Dover has some very sweet dogs hoping for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups are ready to meet you.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover EAC

Location: Dover, DE

Dover, DE Phone: (302) 736-5260 ext.9

Lola May is a young brown beauty who’s just starting life and looking for a family to grow up with. As a puppy, she’ll need guidance, training, and lots of love, but she’ll reward you with years of loyalty and fun.

👉 Meet Lola May and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: White with Black

White with Black Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover

Location: Dover, DE

Dover, DE Phone: (302) 601-7000

Tatiana is a striking white-and-black adult pup who’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home. Adult dogs often adjust well to routines and can be a great match for families wanting a calmer companion.

👉 Meet Tatiana and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover EAC

Location: Dover, DE

Dover, DE Phone: (302) 736-5260 ext.9

Cora is a chocolate-and-white puppy with a bright future ahead of her. She’s looking for someone patient and kind who can help her learn all the basics and become a wonderful family dog.

👉 Meet Cora and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call the listed Brandywine Valley SPCA location to confirm visiting hours and ask about adoption fees, vaccines, and spay/neuter status. Then stop by and see if one of these pups is the match you’ve been waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.