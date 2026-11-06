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🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Dover, DE
Dover has some very sweet dogs hoping for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups are ready to meet you.
Lola May
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover EAC
- Location: Dover, DE
- Phone: (302) 736-5260 ext.9
Lola May is a young brown beauty who’s just starting life and looking for a family to grow up with. As a puppy, she’ll need guidance, training, and lots of love, but she’ll reward you with years of loyalty and fun.
👉 Meet Lola May and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tatiana
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with Black
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover
- Location: Dover, DE
- Phone: (302) 601-7000
Tatiana is a striking white-and-black adult pup who’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home. Adult dogs often adjust well to routines and can be a great match for families wanting a calmer companion.
👉 Meet Tatiana and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cora
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover EAC
- Location: Dover, DE
- Phone: (302) 736-5260 ext.9
Cora is a chocolate-and-white puppy with a bright future ahead of her. She’s looking for someone patient and kind who can help her learn all the basics and become a wonderful family dog.
👉 Meet Cora and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call the listed Brandywine Valley SPCA location to confirm visiting hours and ask about adoption fees, vaccines, and spay/neuter status. Then stop by and see if one of these pups is the match you’ve been waiting for.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.