🏗️ Multiple Architecture & Engineering Roles in Dover, Delaware

Dover’s engineering scene is steady and growing, with solid openings in process and civil design work. If you’re into systems, modeling, or infrastructure, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Essity

Essity Location: Dover, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on processes that support Essity’s mission of “Breaking Barriers to Well-Being,” helping improve hygiene and health products used every day. This role is a fit if you like optimizing systems, driving results, and working in a collaborative, growth-focused environment.

Employer: RK&K

Location: Dover, DE (remote or office options in approved U.S. locations)

(remote or office options in approved U.S. locations) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead Civil BIM and digital delivery for transportation, water, and public infrastructure projects using tools like Bentley OpenRoads, Civil 3D, and Revit. This is a good match if you have 5–10 years of civil/BIM experience and want to shape AI, digital twin, and model-based workflows across a major engineering firm.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—job pages often list related openings and contact info so you can ask questions.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.