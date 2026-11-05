🚔 Dover, DE Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Openings

Dover has a few solid options right now if you like keeping people safe and staying calm under pressure. These roles range from entry-level dispatch to higher-paid site safety work.

Employer: Modivcare

Modivcare Location: Dover, DE (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50 – $19.00 per hour

Help coordinate transportation services and handle calls from providers and members. Good fit if you’re calm on the phone, detail-focused, and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Diversified Safety Services, LLC

Location: Dover, DE (large construction project)

(large construction project) Type: Full-time

Pay: $45.00 – $55.00 per hour (BOE)

Lead safety on a large construction site—perfect if you have 5+ years of construction safety, OSHA 500, and want to own inspections, training, and incident response. Comes with health insurance, PTO, 401(k) with match, and education reimbursement.

Employer: Spotcheck

Location: Dover, DE

Type: Part-time

Pay: $23.23 – $27.98 per hour

Watch the entrance, check IDs, monitor cameras, and keep things calm and orderly. Great if you have strong people skills, like staying alert, and want part-time hours with dental insurance and a retirement plan.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—public safety roles in Dover tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.