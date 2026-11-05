🛒 Dover, DE Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Dover’s customer service scene is busy right now, with options from in-store retail to fully remote tech support. If you like helping people and staying organized, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Premium Retail Services

Premium Retail Services Location: Dover, DE (in-store)

Salary: $15.00/hour

Type: Part-time

You’ll stock shelves, set up displays, and keep products looking sharp for big-name brands across local stores. Good fit if you like working on your feet, being detail-focused, and managing your own schedule with app-based reporting.

Employer: Modivcare

Location: Dover, DE (office/desk-based)

Salary: $14.23–$19.21/hour

Type: Full-time

This role supports transportation service requests, handling trip orders, customer issues, and basic billing/utilization reviews. Great for someone with strong phone skills and attention to detail who wants solid benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Dover, DE (in-store)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Work in-store fixing computers and devices while helping customers understand their tech. Ideal if you already have at least 6 months of tech troubleshooting experience and can handle a fast-paced, nights-and-weekends retail schedule.

Employer: ADT

Location: Remote (hiring from Dover, DE area)

Salary: $17.00/hour starting, up to $20.00/hour after 180 days

Type: Full-time, work-from-home

Take inbound calls from home to help customers with alarm and smart home issues using guided troubleshooting steps. Good match if you have at least 1 year of customer service experience, a quiet workspace, and like solving problems over the phone.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and often has other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.