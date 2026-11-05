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Dover
🏥 Dover, DE Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN, Therapy & Imaging Roles
2 days ago
Dover’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals, home health, and outpatient clinics are all hiring. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or imaging, there are several solid options to check out.
Surgical Services RN – Relief/Per Diem
- Employer: Bayhealth
- Location: Kent Campus Hospital, Dover, DE
- Type: Relief / Per Diem (0 hours), variable shifts
- Salary: Competitive, with PTO, 401(k)/403(b) match, health, dental, vision, on-site child care, education reimbursement (for eligible roles)
This perioperative RN role covers PAT, pre-op, OR, endoscopy, and PACU. Great if you want flexible hours, broad surgical experience, and strong benefits with no prior OR experience required.
Surgical Services RN – PRN
- Employer: Bayhealth
- Location: Kent Campus Hospital, Dover, DE
- Type: PRN / Per Diem (0 hours), variable shifts
- Salary: Competitive + Bayhealth benefits (for eligible roles)
Similar perioperative RN work across OR, endoscopy, and PACU, but clearly labeled PRN. Good fit if you want to pick up shifts and keep OR skills sharp without a full-time schedule.
Surgical Services RN – Full Time
- Employer: Bayhealth
- Location: Kent Campus Hospital, Dover, DE
- Type: Full Time, variable shifts
- Salary: Competitive + full Bayhealth benefits
Full-time perioperative RN role with exposure to robotics, ortho, neuro, and more. Ideal if you want stable hours, strong benefits, and a chance to grow in a busy surgical department.
Physician Charge Capture Analyst
- Employer: Bayhealth
- Location: Kent Campus Hospital, Dover, DE
- Type: Full Time, days, 80 hours per pay period
- Salary: $53,476.80 – $80,204.80 yearly
If you like data and revenue cycle work, this role focuses on reconciling physician charges in Epic, building reports, and spotting revenue trends. Great for someone with 5+ years physician revenue cycle experience who wants a stable, analytical job in healthcare.
Travel CT Technician – CT Tech
- Employer: Trustaff Allied
- Location: Dover, DE
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hour evening shifts
- Pay: Up to $3,274 per week (package based on 40 hrs/week)
Work as a travel CT Tech handling diagnostic imaging and working closely with radiologists. Good for travelers who want strong weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and full medical/vision/dental benefits.
Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA)
- Employer: Premier Physical Therapy & Sports Performance
- Location: Dover, DE (outpatient clinic)
- Type: Full Time
- Salary: Competitive pay + performance-based compensation
Outpatient ortho/sports PTA role with big focus on CEUs, mentorship, and career growth. Great if you want to work with athletes and orthopedic patients and value strong training and benefits.
Director of Aquatic Therapy – PTA
- Employer: Premier Physical Therapy & Sports Performance
- Location: Dover, DE
- Type: Full Time
- Salary: Highly competitive compensation + full benefits
Lead an aquatic therapy program as a PTA—design water-based treatment plans and guide patients in the pool. Nice mix of leadership, hands-on care, and strong CEU and advancement support.
Computed Tomography Technologist – Travel CT Tech
- Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied
- Location: Dover, DE
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 10-hour evening shifts (every other weekend)
- Pay: $3,013 – $3,104 per week
Travel CT role in an acute care setting using GE scanners and EPIC. Good for CT techs with a Delaware license and ARRT who want high weekly pay plus housing deals, 401(k), and CE support.
Registered Nurse Home Health – Weekend, NC County
- Employer: Optum / Amedisys
- Location: Dover, DE (home health in surrounding area)
- Type: Full Time, weekend-focused home health
- Pay:
- Annual total cash target: $75,450 – $113,174
- Per visit point: $43.53 – $65.29
- Hourly: $36.27 – $54.41 (for certain non-visit work)
Home health RN case manager role doing assessments, care planning, and supervision of LPNs/HHAs. Great if you like autonomy, field work, and weekend schedules with strong pay and full benefits.
Nurse Practitioner (PRN) – In-Home Health Assessments
- Employer: Matrix Medical Network
- Location: Dover, DE area (in-home visits)
- Type: PRN / per-assessment
- Pay: $90 – $115 per assessment, typical $1,800 – $11,500/month depending on volume
PRN NP role doing 1-hour in-home assessments for adult/geriatric members. Flexible scheduling (7 days/week, 8am–7pm) and good fit if you want extra income and control over your calendar.
Patient Care Technician – PCT (Training Provided)
- Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
- Location: Dover, DE
- Type: Full Time
- Pay: $15.00 – $24.00 per hour + benefits
Entry-level dialysis PCT role with training provided. You’ll set up machines, take vitals, and support patients during hemodialysis. Good starting point if you have a HS diploma/GED and want to break into direct patient care.
Revenue Cycle Manager (Patient Financial Services AR Manager)
- Employer: NLB Services (recruiting for a healthcare client)
- Location: Dover, DE
- Type: Full Time, normal business hours
- Salary: $82,000 – $128,000 yearly
Lead insurance A/R operations for Epic HB and PB, manage staff, and own denial trends and reporting. Great for someone with 5+ years in patient accounting/third-party reimbursement and strong leadership skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring for related roles too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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