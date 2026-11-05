🏥 Dover, DE Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN, Therapy & Imaging Roles

Dover’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals, home health, and outpatient clinics are all hiring. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or imaging, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: Bayhealth

Bayhealth Location: Kent Campus Hospital, Dover, DE

Type: Relief / Per Diem (0 hours), variable shifts

Relief / Per Diem (0 hours), variable shifts Salary: Competitive, with PTO, 401(k)/403(b) match, health, dental, vision, on-site child care, education reimbursement (for eligible roles)

This perioperative RN role covers PAT, pre-op, OR, endoscopy, and PACU. Great if you want flexible hours, broad surgical experience, and strong benefits with no prior OR experience required.

Employer: Bayhealth

Bayhealth Location: Kent Campus Hospital, Dover, DE

Type: PRN / Per Diem (0 hours), variable shifts

PRN / Per Diem (0 hours), variable shifts Salary: Competitive + Bayhealth benefits (for eligible roles)

Similar perioperative RN work across OR, endoscopy, and PACU, but clearly labeled PRN. Good fit if you want to pick up shifts and keep OR skills sharp without a full-time schedule.

Employer: Bayhealth

Bayhealth Location: Kent Campus Hospital, Dover, DE

Type: Full Time, variable shifts

Full Time, variable shifts Salary: Competitive + full Bayhealth benefits

Full-time perioperative RN role with exposure to robotics, ortho, neuro, and more. Ideal if you want stable hours, strong benefits, and a chance to grow in a busy surgical department.

Employer: Bayhealth

Location: Kent Campus Hospital, Dover, DE

Type: Full Time, days, 80 hours per pay period

Full Time, days, Salary: $53,476.80 – $80,204.80 yearly

If you like data and revenue cycle work, this role focuses on reconciling physician charges in Epic, building reports, and spotting revenue trends. Great for someone with 5+ years physician revenue cycle experience who wants a stable, analytical job in healthcare.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Location: Dover, DE

Type: Travel , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 10-hour evening shifts

, 13 weeks, , 10-hour evening shifts Pay: Up to $3,274 per week (package based on 40 hrs/week)

Work as a travel CT Tech handling diagnostic imaging and working closely with radiologists. Good for travelers who want strong weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and full medical/vision/dental benefits.

Employer: Premier Physical Therapy & Sports Performance

Location: Dover, DE (outpatient clinic)

Type: Full Time

Full Time Salary: Competitive pay + performance-based compensation

Outpatient ortho/sports PTA role with big focus on CEUs, mentorship, and career growth. Great if you want to work with athletes and orthopedic patients and value strong training and benefits.

Employer: Premier Physical Therapy & Sports Performance

Location: Dover, DE

Type: Full Time

Full Time Salary: Highly competitive compensation + full benefits

Lead an aquatic therapy program as a PTA—design water-based treatment plans and guide patients in the pool. Nice mix of leadership, hands-on care, and strong CEU and advancement support.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied

Location: Dover, DE

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 10-hour evening shifts (every other weekend)

Travel, 13 weeks, 10-hour evening shifts (every other weekend) Pay: $3,013 – $3,104 per week

Travel CT role in an acute care setting using GE scanners and EPIC. Good for CT techs with a Delaware license and ARRT who want high weekly pay plus housing deals, 401(k), and CE support.

Employer: Optum / Amedisys

Location: Dover, DE (home health in surrounding area)

Type: Full Time, weekend-focused home health

Full Time, weekend-focused home health Pay: Annual total cash target: $75,450 – $113,174 Per visit point: $43.53 – $65.29 Hourly: $36.27 – $54.41 (for certain non-visit work)

Home health RN case manager role doing assessments, care planning, and supervision of LPNs/HHAs. Great if you like autonomy, field work, and weekend schedules with strong pay and full benefits.



Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Location: Dover, DE area (in-home visits)

Type: PRN / per-assessment

PRN / per-assessment Pay: $90 – $115 per assessment, typical $1,800 – $11,500/month depending on volume

PRN NP role doing 1-hour in-home assessments for adult/geriatric members. Flexible scheduling (7 days/week, 8am–7pm) and good fit if you want extra income and control over your calendar.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Dover, DE

Type: Full Time

Full Time Pay: $15.00 – $24.00 per hour + benefits

Entry-level dialysis PCT role with training provided. You’ll set up machines, take vitals, and support patients during hemodialysis. Good starting point if you have a HS diploma/GED and want to break into direct patient care.

Employer: NLB Services (recruiting for a healthcare client)

(recruiting for a healthcare client) Location: Dover, DE

Type: Full Time, normal business hours

Full Time, normal business hours Salary: $82,000 – $128,000 yearly

Lead insurance A/R operations for Epic HB and PB, manage staff, and own denial trends and reporting. Great for someone with 5+ years in patient accounting/third-party reimbursement and strong leadership skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring for related roles too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.