🍽️ Multiple Dover Food & Hospitality Jobs Paying Around $20/hr

Dover’s food scene is busy right now, from campus dining to the casino floor and local hospitals. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sodexo (SodexoMagic)

Sodexo (SodexoMagic) Location: Dover, DE – Delaware State University

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.46/hour

Lead cooking for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and special events on campus. This role is great if you have 4+ years of kitchen experience, enjoy mentoring other staff, and want benefits plus growth opportunities with a large food service company.

Employer: Bally’s Corporation

Location: Dover, DE

Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $20.00/hour

Oversee bartenders and cocktail servers on the casino floor, manage bar inventory, and help train and coach the team. Good fit if you have high-volume beverage experience, can work nights, weekends, and holidays, and want a leadership role in a busy entertainment setting.

Employer: Sodexo (SodexoMagic)

Sodexo (SodexoMagic) Location: Dover, DE – Delaware State University

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $19.08 – $23.12/hour

Help run day-to-day food operations across spots like cafeterias, coffee counters, and events. Ideal if you have 2+ years of food service and some supervisory experience, want to train staff and support customers, and like the idea of benefits and career growth with a national employer.

Employer: PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Dover

Location: Dover, DE

Type: PRN / Weekend shifts (listed as full-time in posting, but focused on weekend coverage )

(listed as full-time in posting, but focused on ) Pay: Not listed

Support both patient meals and retail food service at a rehab hospital, including basic food production, cashiering, and sanitation. Good if you want flexible weekend hours, hospital experience, and a role that doesn’t require prior formal education beyond high school.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.