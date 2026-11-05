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🐱 Playful Kittens & Friendly Cats Ready for Adoption in Dover
Looking for a new feline friend in Dover, DE? These sweet cats and kittens are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, loving home.
All shelter cats listed here are from Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover unless noted otherwise.
Green Bean Casserole
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover
- Phone: (302) 601-7000
A tiny gray sweetheart, Green Bean Casserole is a young kitten who will need a gentle home ready for all the fun (and naps) that come with a baby cat. Kittens do best with playtime, patience, and safe indoor space.
👉 Meet Green Bean Casserole and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Turkey Leg
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover
- Phone: (302) 601-7000
Turkey Leg is another adorable gray kitten looking for a forever family. As a baby, she’ll need regular vet care, kitten food, and lots of play to grow into a healthy adult cat.
👉 Meet Turkey Leg and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Creamed Corn
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover
- Phone: (302) 601-7000
Creamed Corn is a young gray boy who would love a safe indoor home and maybe a feline friend to grow up with. Kittens like him thrive with toys, climbing spots, and human attention.
👉 Meet Creamed Corn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sweet Potato Pie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover
- Phone: (302) 601-7000
Sweet Potato Pie is a gray kitten boy with a festive name and a big future ahead of him. Like all babies, he’ll need gentle handling and time to settle into his new home.
👉 Meet Sweet Potato Pie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stuffing
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover
- Phone: (302) 601-7000
Stuffing is a mostly white kitten boy who will bring lots of energy and curiosity to the right home. Be ready for kitten zoomies, cuddles, and teaching him good scratching-post manners.
👉 Meet Stuffing and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Perseus
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Adult (about 18 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Dover, DE)
- Contact: Through Adoptapet listing
Perseus is a young adult tuxedo cat with a big, friendly personality. His owner says:
- He loves to play
- He enjoys belly rubs
- He likes sleeping in the bed
- He’s a social butterfly with new people
He also has a brother named Zeus, so he may do well with another cat if introduced properly. With a $0 adoption fee, Perseus is an especially great option if you’re ready for a loving, social companion.
👉 Meet Perseus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Dover, DE area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pets. Call Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover at (302) 601-7000 or use the Adoptapet links above to learn more and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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