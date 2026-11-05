🐱 Playful Kittens & Friendly Cats Ready for Adoption in Dover

Looking for a new feline friend in Dover, DE? These sweet cats and kittens are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, loving home.

All shelter cats listed here are from Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover unless noted otherwise.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover

Phone: (302) 601-7000

A tiny gray sweetheart, Green Bean Casserole is a young kitten who will need a gentle home ready for all the fun (and naps) that come with a baby cat. Kittens do best with playtime, patience, and safe indoor space.

👉 Meet Green Bean Casserole and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover

Phone: (302) 601-7000

Turkey Leg is another adorable gray kitten looking for a forever family. As a baby, she’ll need regular vet care, kitten food, and lots of play to grow into a healthy adult cat.

👉 Meet Turkey Leg and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover

Phone: (302) 601-7000

Creamed Corn is a young gray boy who would love a safe indoor home and maybe a feline friend to grow up with. Kittens like him thrive with toys, climbing spots, and human attention.

👉 Meet Creamed Corn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover

Phone: (302) 601-7000

Sweet Potato Pie is a gray kitten boy with a festive name and a big future ahead of him. Like all babies, he’ll need gentle handling and time to settle into his new home.

👉 Meet Sweet Potato Pie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover

Phone: (302) 601-7000

Stuffing is a mostly white kitten boy who will bring lots of energy and curiosity to the right home. Be ready for kitten zoomies, cuddles, and teaching him good scratching-post manners.

👉 Meet Stuffing and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Adult (about 18 months)

Adult (about 18 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Dover, DE)

Contact: Through Adoptapet listing

Perseus is a young adult tuxedo cat with a big, friendly personality. His owner says:

He loves to play

He enjoys belly rubs

He likes sleeping in the bed

He’s a social butterfly with new people

He also has a brother named Zeus, so he may do well with another cat if introduced properly. With a $0 adoption fee, Perseus is an especially great option if you’re ready for a loving, social companion.

👉 Meet Perseus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Dover, DE area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pets. Call Brandywine Valley SPCA - Dover at (302) 601-7000 or use the Adoptapet links above to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.