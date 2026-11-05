🚌 Dover, DE transportation jobs with multiple local openings

Dover has some solid driving roles open right now, from package routes to helping kids and seniors get where they need to go.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Dover, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$27/hour

Drive FedEx vehicles, deliver and pick up packages, and cover different routes around the Dover area. You’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 50 lbs, and need a high school diploma/GED, valid driver’s license, clean driving record, and to be at least 21.

Employer: The Center at Eden Hill

Location: Dover, DE

Type: Not listed (likely on-site, healthcare setting)

Not listed (likely on-site, healthcare setting) Pay: Not listed

Drive residents to and from medical appointments and stay with them to help as needed in this skilled nursing facility. You’ll need a current Delaware CNA license, a valid driver’s license with clean record, and be comfortable lifting and pushing heavy equipment and wheelchairs.

Employer: Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware

Location: Dover, DE

Type: Part-time , split shift (Mon–Fri, 6:30–9:00am & 2:00–4:30pm )

, split shift (Mon–Fri, ) Pay: Not listed

Transport kids to and from school and club programs in a 10-passenger van, plus light help with snacks and dismissal. Requires HS diploma/GED, valid driver’s license for at least 3 years with no more than 5 points, and the ability to pass full background checks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local driving jobs fill fast and often lead to even better routes and hours.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.