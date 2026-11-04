🤝 Dover, DE Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Dover has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and building up your community. Here are a few worth a look this week.

Employer: PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Dover

PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Dover Location: Dover, DE

Type: Full-time, PRN days

Salary: Not listed

Work with rehab patients to coordinate their care, plan safe discharges, and work with an interdisciplinary team. Good fit if you’re an OT, PT, RN, RRT, SLP, or LSW with 3–5 years of inpatient experience and want flexible scheduling, growth opportunities, and a supportive leadership team.

Employer: State of Delaware – Division of Vocational Rehabilitation

Location: Dover, DE

Type: Full-time (state government role)

Full-time (state government role) Salary: Not listed

Lead statewide transition and supported employment services for students and adults with disabilities. This role mixes program planning, policy work, and staff supervision, and is eligible for telework and alternative work schedules, plus the full State of Delaware benefits package (health, retirement, paid leave, and more).

Employer: Mackie (private household)

Location: Dover, DE (Kent County, in-person)

Type: Part-time, Contract

Pay: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour

Support a young adult with autism and an intellectual disability with independent living skills, errands, social activities, and apartment upkeep. You’ll use your own car for community outings, follow a behavioral support plan, and work as part of a small team. 1 year of autism/special needs and home care/direct support experience plus CPR/first aid are required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on schedules and duties that can help you decide.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.