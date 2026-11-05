Little Explorers Session 2 Starts November 17

Kettle Moraine School District is taking sign-ups for Little Explorers Session 2, a KMCC preschool program at the KM Community Center, W313S4134 WI-83, Genesee Depot for children who turn 3.5 by the start date of any September–May session. Drop-off sessions run for 6 weeks on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 8:45–10:45 a.m., with classes modeled after the non-academic parts of Forest 4K and held in indoor and outdoor spaces that include story time, motor skill activities, and nature play in an outdoor classroom; the next program starts on November 17, 2026. Register at https://kmsd.revtrak.net/rwcommunityeducation/ or learn more at https://kmsd.edu/kmcc.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Kettle Moraine School District