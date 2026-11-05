Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Education

Little Explorers Session 2 Starts November 17

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PZ0Lb_1GpL6EQr00

Kettle Moraine School District is taking sign-ups for Little Explorers Session 2, a KMCC preschool program at the KM Community Center, W313S4134 WI-83, Genesee Depot for children who turn 3.5 by the start date of any September–May session. Drop-off sessions run for 6 weeks on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 8:45–10:45 a.m., with classes modeled after the non-academic parts of Forest 4K and held in indoor and outdoor spaces that include story time, motor skill activities, and nature play in an outdoor classroom; the next program starts on November 17, 2026. Register at https://kmsd.revtrak.net/rwcommunityeducation/ or learn more at https://kmsd.edu/kmcc.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Kettle Moraine School District

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments