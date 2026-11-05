KMHS musical runs Nov. 12–15 at Prism Arts Center

The KMHS All Campus musical, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” will run November 12–15 at the Prism Arts Center. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Buy tickets here: https://sites.google.com/a/kmsd.edu/campus_musical/purchase-tickets?authuser=0&pli=1

This content is adapted from materials provided by Kettle Moraine School District