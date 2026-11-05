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KMHS musical runs Nov. 12–15 at Prism Arts Center

7 days ago
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The KMHS All Campus musical, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” will run November 12–15 at the Prism Arts Center. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Buy tickets here: https://sites.google.com/a/kmsd.edu/campus_musical/purchase-tickets?authuser=0&pli=1

This content is adapted from materials provided by Kettle Moraine School District

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