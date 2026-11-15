Douglasville has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are already in local care and ready to meet you soon.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Douglas County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 942-5961

Visit hours: Open to the public Tuesday–Sunday, 1–5 PM. No appointment needed.

Bubble Bass is an adult kitty at the county shelter, hoping someone will stop by his kennel and say, “You’re coming home with me.” Adult cats are often calmer and already past the wild kitten stage, which can make them great companions for many homes.

👉 Meet Bubble Bass and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Douglas County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 942-5961

Visit hours: Open to the public Tuesday–Sunday, 1–5 PM. No appointment needed.

Big Micheal is a young, medium-haired boy, which often means a soft, fluffy coat and a fun, playful energy. If you’re looking for a cat who’s still youthful but not a tiny baby, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet Big Micheal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Douglas County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 942-5961

Visit hours: Open to the public Tuesday–Sunday, 1–5 PM. No appointment needed.

DoughLa is a baby kitten, full of that classic kitten charm and curiosity. Kittens do best with time, patience, and lots of play, so she’ll be perfect for a home ready for all the fun (and a little bit of chaos) that comes with a growing cat.

👉 Meet DoughLa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Grey & White

Grey & White Born: April 1, 2026

April 1, 2026 Adoption fee: $150

Shelter/Rescue: Purrfect Peaches Cat Rescue, Inc

Bottomless Meow is a young, grey-and-white beauty with a brunch-worthy name and striking markings. She’s grown up in rescue care and is now ready to leave “nursery life” behind for a real home of her own. If you want a memorable cat with a big presence, her name alone will make you smile every day.

👉 Meet Bottomless Meow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Douglas County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 942-5961

Visit hours: Open to the public Tuesday–Sunday, 1–5 PM. No appointment needed.

Bloody Mary is another tiny kitten at the county shelter, hoping to grow up in a real home instead of a cage. If you’ve been thinking about raising a kitten from the start, she could be the perfect little one to join your family.

👉 Meet Bloody Mary and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Douglasville, GA, please consider visiting Douglas County Animal Shelter or reaching out to Purrfect Peaches Cat Rescue, Inc to meet these wonderful cats. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.