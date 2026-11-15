Douglasville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses and allied health pros. Here are a few strong picks if you want steady hours or a well-paid travel contract.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Douglasville, GA

Type: Full-time, Travel Contract (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts)

Pay: $1,822 per week (plus possible tax-free stipends for those who qualify)

(plus possible tax-free stipends for those who qualify) Why it’s worth a look: High weekly pay, Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily or weekly direct deposit, and lots of extra perks like lodging and meals per diem, license help, and free CEUs. Requires 1+ year Cath Lab Tech experience.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Location: Douglasville, GA (Emergency Department)

(Emergency Department) Type: Part-time, Day shift (3a–3p)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Great if you want reduced hours but still want the pace of an ED. You’ll work on an interdisciplinary team, use evidence-based practice, and have chances to precept and grow within one of Georgia’s most integrated health systems. Requires active RN license and BLS, with PALS, ACLS, and TNCC/ATCN within set timeframes.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Location: Douglasville, GA (Cardiac Telemetry)

(Cardiac Telemetry) Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Full-time day shift on a cardiac tele unit, with a strong focus on teamwork, shared governance, and evidence-based care. Good fit if you have 2+ years direct patient care RN experience and want stable hours plus room to mentor others and move up.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.