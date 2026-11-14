Douglasville’s restaurant scene is busy and growing, and Pizza Hut locations here are staffing up. If you’ve got food service leadership experience, there are several management tracks open right now.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc / Ayvaz Pizza (Pizza Hut)

Dhanani Group Inc / Location: 3697 Hwy 5 Ste 4, Douglasville, GA 30135

Type: Full-time Assistant Manager

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy Pizza Hut, from daily operations and staff scheduling to hiring, training, and keeping the store clean and welcoming. This role is great if you have 1+ year of assistant manager experience, want tuition help, GED support, wellness perks, and Daily Pay, and like leading a fast-paced team.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc / Ayvaz Pizza (Pizza Hut)

Dhanani Group Inc / Location: 5636 Fairburn Rd, Douglasville, GA 30134

Type: Full-time Assistant Manager

Salary: Not listed

Similar assistant manager role at a different Douglasville location, focused on guest service, financial controls, and team development. Good fit if you’re a hands-on, people-first leader who can work rotating shifts, including weekends and holidays.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc / Ayvaz Pizza LLC (Pizza Hut)

Dhanani Group Inc / Location: Douglasville, GA (local Pizza Hut location)

(local Pizza Hut location) Type: Full-time General Manager

Salary: Competitive salary + bonus opportunities (exact amount not listed)

Lead the whole restaurant as a hands-on GM who works the line, register, or drive-thru during rushes. You’ll own people, product, and profit, get leadership coaching, medical/dental/vision (eligibility-based), tuition assistance, and wellness perks, and be measured on speed of service, customer satisfaction, and cost control.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc / Ayvaz Pizza LLC (Pizza Hut)

Dhanani Group Inc / Location: Douglasville, GA (local Pizza Hut location)

(local Pizza Hut location) Type: Full-time General Manager

Salary: Competitive salary + bonus opportunities (exact amount not listed)

Another GM opening with the same floor-first leadership style: you’ll run shifts side by side with your team, manage P&L, labor, and food cost, and grow future leaders. Comes with the same benefits and advancement path for experienced restaurant managers.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc / Ayvaz Pizza LLC (Pizza Hut)

Dhanani Group Inc / Location: Douglasville, GA (local Pizza Hut location)

(local Pizza Hut location) Type: Full-time General Manager

Salary: Competitive salary + bonus opportunities (exact amount not listed)

GM role built for a high-energy operator who likes being on the floor more than in the office. You’ll focus on operations, team coaching, and driving sales through great service and fast execution, with access to tuition assistance, wellness programs, and recognition for strong performance.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.